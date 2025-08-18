“It’s a character building experience”: Jesse Love humbles NASCAR insider for scrutinizing Joey Logano “pushing rookies” in Richmond

Famous YouTuber and NASCAR enthusiast Eric Estepp called out Cup Series regular Joey Logano for pushing rookie driver Jesse Love at Richmond. However, Love responded to the post saying that it’s all okay.A 37-time winner, Logano is in his 17th season racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is the reigning series champion and vies for his fourth titular win in 2025. Twenty-five races into the season, the Mustang maestro sits 12th in the drivers' standings with 616 points.Pointing his finger at Logano, Estepp wrote on X:“Joey Logano pushing rookies around..... for 33rd place.”Eric Estepp @EricEstepp17LINKJoey Logano pushing rookies around..... for 33rd place...Love, who took part in Saturday’s (August 16) Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, slid into the comment section and wrote:“It’s a character building experience Eric it’s okay.”jesse love jr @jesselovejr1LINK@EricEstepp17 It’s a character building experience Eric it’s okayJoey Logano won once this year at Texas Motor Speedway back in May, besides bagging three top-fives and seven top-10s. Last Saturday at Richmond, the Team Penske icon logged a P4, right behind his teammate and former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, who finished third.While Jesse Love’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, won the feature, rounding up the top five were Alex Bowman, Blaney, Logano, and his other teammate, Austin Cindric.As things stand, only one race remains until the playoffs kick off at Darlington Raceway for the 2025 season. Next up for Joey Logano is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The 400-lap event, scheduled for next Saturday, August 23, will be televised on Peacock (7:30 p.m. ET), with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.“It made me mad again”- Joey Logano recalls getting wrecked in last year’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond RacewayOn the last lap of the 2024 Cook Out 400, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin were dumped hard by Austin Dillon seconds before he pulled away for his maiden win of the season. Needless to say, Logano wasn’t happy with Dillon at the time.On that note, Bob Pockrass of FOX asked Logano if the latter had rewatched the final lap of last year’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, to which the driver replied:“I did… it made me mad again. The result didn’t change, unfortunately.”Due to the blatant nature of the contact, NASCAR intervened and revoked Dillon’s playoff eligibility, which automatically came with his victory. Additionally, he was docked 25 playoff points, and his spotter, Brandon Benesch, was suspended for three races.However, the #3 speedster was allowed to keep his win. Fast-forward to this year, and Dillon logged a cleaner victory, earning his ticket to the playoffs for the sixth time in his entire Cup career. Notably, Austin Dillon is the only driver from the RCR camp to make the playoffs in 2025.