"It’s clear as day NASCAR is a monopoly": Fans react after latest court hearing in 23XI and FRM antitrust lawsuit

Fans retaliated as the hearing of the antitrust lawsuit between 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR raised doubts about the teams' stance in the case. The teams filed the lawsuit earlier last year after refusing to sign the 2025 Charter Agreement.

These were the only two teams that hadn't signed the Charter Agreement last year despite the sport's authorities setting a deadline. Subsequently, they filed the lawsuit against NASCAR for alleged monopolistic practices. The issue that erupted is speculated to be around the revenue share that the sport has put up in the new Agreement.

The plaintiffs were also given their primary injunction from the court earlier, which allowed them to continue racing as Chartered teams in the 2025 season. and complete the purchase of Charter(s) from Stewart-Haas Racing.

However, this has seemingly created new issues in the hearing. As per insider Bob Pockrass, the judges seemed "troubled" that 23XI Racing and FRM are racing as chartered teams while suing the sport for the same issue.

"Judges seemed troubled that 23XI/FRM trying to have cake (be chartered) & eat it too (sue under antitrust violations) & whether not-to-sue clause in charter agreement is violation of antitrust law. Implied either sign charter or sue for damages while racing open," Pockrass wrote on X.

This seemed to give a clear image to fans that NASCAR was taking the clear lead in the lawsuit; at the same time, some accused them of being a 'monopoly.'

"NASCAR will prolly win this appeal which is not ideal but it doesn’t effect the actual lawsuit it’s clear as day NASCAR is a monopoly"

"Until Nascar is willing to begin acknowledging the issues that exist, and they acknowledge what the fans (and some in the media) are expressing concerns over, nothing is going to change," another fan wrote.

"I mean.... that's their position and a great reason why this suit is silly," mentioned another fan. They've essentially used a court order to put themselves in the position that they would otherwise be IN, had they just signed like everyone else."

While many seemed to back 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, some comments also questioned the teams' participation this year as Chartered teams if they were suing the sport for the same issue.

"23X1 bought 2 charters knowing the system. Now they sue about the sport they recently bought into? Strange times," a user questioned.

"I have been saying this all along. How can you say something is so bad and then cry and sue to be a part of it. Make it make sense," another comment read.

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin recently opened up about the stressful situation the lawsuit has created for him.

Denny Hamlin "risking a lot" with lawsuit against NASCAR

23XI Racing is co-owned by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. The team has witnessed some success with multiple wins since its inception in 2021, and continues to battle within the top 10 this season.

However, the lawsuit has created tensions for both the team and the owners. Hamlin admitted that he was putting his entire reputation "on the line" with the case.

"I’m risking a lot," Hamlin admitted (via Sports Tak). "Financially. I’m putting my reputation on the line. It’s all a risk, but it’s all for the better good."

After the hearing earlier, there are still no details regarding a reversal of the primary injunction, which could see the teams losing their chartered status. Both 23XI and FRM are set to continue as they did.

