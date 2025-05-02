"It's not a comfortable place to be making laps”: Joey Logano previews the upcoming Texas Cup race

Joey Logano, Team Penske star, has defined what racing at Texas Motor Speedway will be like this coming Sunday. Logano described making laps around the oval as “uncomfortable”.

Ad

Texas Motor Speedway is located in Fort Worth, Texas, and is one of the most challenging 1.5-mile ovals in the NASCAR calendar. The circuit has unique features that make it a difficult track, including Turns 1 and 2 being flatter and slower, along with Turns 3 and 4 being higher banked and much faster. The difficulty of the track is evident with the track record for cautions last year of 16. Despite being a 400-mile race, it broke the record of the 500-mile event in 2022. Chase Elliott won the caution-filled race last year and will hope to retain the victory.

Ad

Trending

Joey Logano on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio described the challenges of racing at Texas Motor Speedway. Logano said that the different turns have different weights on the car, causing the drivers to lose control when the banking changes on the track. He said:

"...And we've seen multiple cars crash through three and four where like, they're getting after it, they're going and they hit that bump, that bump right there in the two thirds point or so at three and four, especially in the upper lane. And it's instant turned around, right? Like instant backed into the, in the defense happens quick is there's, it's really hard to stop it besides just going slower through the corner. But yeah, it's a, it's a hairy lap to be honest, which I feel like it's, not a comfortable place to be making laps," said Logano [1:45 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, has experienced a turbulent start to his 2025 season. After ten races in the season, the Team Penske driver is sitting in 11th place with 246 points. He recently dropped from ninth following his disqualification at Talladega when his car failed inspection post-race. A season marked by inconsistency sees him secure only a single top-ten result without any wins or a top-five finish.

Joey Logano holds back to avoid leaking ‘private information’ amid the Austin Cindric saga

During the recent Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, tensions flared between Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric. On the final lap of Stage Two, Logano was battling Bubba Wallace for the stage win and expected Cindric to push him to the front. Instead, Cindric lifted and did not provide the anticipated support, allowing Wallace to secure the stage win. Logano, frustrated by the lack of teamwork, vented his anger over the radio, tossing expletives directed at Cindric.

Ad

After the race, Joey Logano addressed the incident on his podcast, “Behind The Wheel.” He revealed that he and Cindric spoke privately to clear the air, emphasizing that the details of their team’s internal rules and expectations would remain confidential. Logano explained:

“I explained my side, he understood, we move on,...There’s no sense of airing our dirty laundry, and airing out what the actual rules are, cause that’s private information and that doesn’t need to be out to everybody," he said [1:05 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano stressed the importance of keeping team strategies private, even as he acknowledged his disappointment in how the stage played out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.