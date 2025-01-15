"It's a constant battle with myself": HMS' Kyle Larson speaks honestly about room for improvement despite enormous NASCAR success

Kyle Larson recently shared his thoughts about personal improvements despite a magnanimous 2024 Cup Series season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed six victories last year, two more than Championship winner Joe Logano. Despite this, Larson believes he has room for improvement.

The #5 driver claimed six wins in 2024 and qualified for the playoffs. He also reached the round of eight but missed out on Championship 4. His teammate, William Byron, made it to the season-ending Championship race at Phoenix, but could not make amends.

As he is all set to return to racing in 2025 at Bowman Gray Stadium, he thinks he has potential growth in himself and scope for improvement. Speaking about this, Larson said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90,

"I don't know I feel like we haven't won a championship in a few years," Larson said. "So there's still definitely a room to improve on yourself and on the team, and car. For me personally, you look at the personal statistics at the end of the year, and I feel like I still crash about the most."

Speaking about one area where the 2021 Cup Series champion can improve is his crashing tendency. The Hendrick Motorsports star faced DNFs five times last season, something he does not want to repeat in 2025.

"That's probably one area I've probably tried to get better even though it doesn't seem like it," Larson added. "Yeah, that's the thing that I look at for this coming years is how do I maintain who I am without crashing as much? So it's a constant battle with myself but I feel like I can figure that out, and you know be more successful."

Kyle Larson had a brilliant 2024 season where he finished the year in sixth place with 2378 points. He led a staggering 1700 laps, the most in the series, and claimed 15 Top 5s, and 18 Top 10s. Larson's average start position was 8.771, and his average finish position was 12.914.

Kyle Larson optimistic about inaugural race at Bowman Gray

Kyle Larson is optimistic about starting the season with positivity. The winner of six races in 2024, said he will look forward to making the most of it when the 2025 season at Bowman Gray Stadium commences in February.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning the 30th running of the Brickyard 400, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Speaking about this, Larson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90,

"I've been fortunate to win races with huge crowds and I've also won races with very small crowds. The ones with the big crowds, you definitely get into it more. I look forward to Bowman Gray and I hope the same crowd that shows up for modified races is there for us, too."

The HMS driver will continue to be in charge of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, alongside Chase Elliott in the #9 Cup Series, William Byron in the #24 Cup car, and Alex Bowman in the #48 Cup car.

NASCAR is all set to kick-start their 2025 Cup Series race with Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray on February 2, 2025. The 200-lap race will take place at the Bowman Gray Stadium situated in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

