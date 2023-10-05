“It’s too controversial. It’s a distraction” - Jeff Gordon does not want any of his drivers to emulate Denny Hamlin's demeanor

Denny Hamlin's hellish demeanor in the ongoing Cup Series season is "too controversial" according to Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Jeff Gordon expressed his reservations about drivers emulating the controversial demeanor of Denny Hamlin, who has been making headlines this season for both the right and wrong reasons.

While Denny Hamlin's outstanding season in the Cup Series has positioned him as a formidable contender for his first-ever Cup Series championship win, his provocative behavior has been equally notable.

Boos from fans, both on and off the track, have become an unfortunate part of his impressive races, particularly following high-profile clashes with fellow drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott earlier this season.

Jeff Gordon acknowledged Hamlin's ability to generate conversations and opinions, stating,

"Denny is trying to do things to stir up conversations. To get people to at least have an opinion. Whether it's a positive or negative one, you have an opinion."

However, Gordon made it clear that he would not be backing his drivers to adopt a similar approach. Emphasizing the primary focus of Hendrick Motorsports, as the leader of the racing business, he said:

“It’s too controversial. To me, it’s a distraction. I want our drivers to go and build a fan base by winning races and by being themselves."

Denny Hamlin's situation is unhealthy within the organisation, believes Jeff Gordon

While acknowledging Hamlin's success in leveraging controversy to his advantage, Gordon maintained that such an approach might not align with the organizational goals of Hendrick Motorsports.

"If Denny thrives on that, great. But I just don't think that it's healthy within the organization when you have to deal with some of those things," he noted.

Gordon also underscored the fundamental philosophy of prioritizing on-track performance and letting sponsors handle the marketing aspect.

He emphasized the importance of letting a driver's performances on the track speak for them, instead of engaging in eyebrow-raising interactions. He stated:

"Let the sport figure out how to market you. Be the best you that you can be. But if you really want to go to the race track focused on winning races, it's hard to do that when you have a lot of distractions."

As Denny Hamlin continues to navigate his path towards a potential Cup Series championship, his divisive approach remains a subject of intense debate among fans and industry insiders alike.