“It’s such a cool place”: Austin Dillon makes his feelings known on Championship-decider at ‘racer’s track’ Homestead

Austin Dillon recently made his feelings clear about NASCAR's decision to host the 2026 Championship decider race at Miami. NASCAR announced last week that the 2026 Championship race will be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a new rotation scheduling model for final races. Dillon expressed his fondness for racing at this track and the happiness he felt at NASCAR's decision.

"Personally, I love Homestead as the final race of the year. It is such a cool place, the weather's nice, it's just cool to be down there at that time of the year. That race track is like a racer's track, you can just find speed all over that track, and it's just come into its own as one of the best tracks that we go to, and it's a fun track to race on from a driver's standpoint. I think it is good to move the championship around," Dillon said in the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

The track hosted the championship race from 2002 to 2019 before it moved to the Phoenix Raceway. The track will again host all three of NASCAR's national series- Truck Series, Xfinity Series and the Cup Series in 2026.

Dillon also highlighted his interest in racing at the West Coast races because of the timeframe and the weather. He expressed his desire to race in Vegas for the Championship races, as it would be fun to celebrate championships in Vegas. The Homestead-Miami Speedway has been one of the fans' and drivers' favourite tracks on the NASCAR calendar.

"I was a little worried about it": Austin Dillon after seeing Kyle Busch's makeup video

Austin Dillon recently commented on his teammate, Kyle Busch's viral makeup video in which Busch was covered in pink eyeshadow, sparkly blush, glitter and even some bows in his hair. The makeup was done by his daughter, Lennix. The fans were surprised to see this side of the "Rowdy" driver.

"I was a little worried about it. He came back from Cabo, he went to Cabo for a trip and then he posted that, and I’m like, wow, I don’t know if I could do that with my daughter, and if I did, I would definitely, no no cameras would be allowed, I’d lock all doors. Yeah, it was, more power to him.” Austin Dillon said during an episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

Dillon also talked about Busch's time at his new team, Richard Childress Racing, and said he gets frustrated at times due to his performance, but it has certainly helped with his kids around.

Austin Dillon is currently ranked 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with 227 points to his name. The 35-year-old driver finished 22nd in the recent race at Kansas.

