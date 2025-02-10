"It's definitely complicated": Anthony Alfredo gives unfiltered take on Helio Castroneves' provisional impact on his Daytona 500 hopes

NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo shared his take on Helio Castroneves' provisional spot in the car field of 41.

Helio Castroneves, the four-time Indy 500 winner, is set to make his NASCAR debut under the newly added Open Exemption Provisional. This new ruling allows elite drivers like Castroneves to be guaranteed a spot in races without needing to qualify through qualifying laps. The OEP can expand the field to 41 cars if the driver doesn't qualify through traditional methods.

He's set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 at age 49, driving for Trackhouse Racing (the No. 91 Chevrolet). The policy is aimed at boosting spectator interest by including star drivers but has sparked debate among racing traditionalists on social media.

"It's definitely a little complicated because knowing that he's locked into the show, if he doesn't transfer through the duel or qualifying, then there's still four of us that could make the Daytona 500. But if he does that, then there's only three spots. So it's going to be a little bit confusing, especially if you're in the middle of a battle with him and a few others in the duel."

Bob Pockrass tweeted the Anthony Alfredo interview on NASCAR on Fox:

"Anthony Alfredo is an open (non-chartered) driver attempting to make the Daytona 500. Last year, he secured a spot with a fast qualifying time. How does the new provisional rule impact him with Helio Castroneves guaranteed a spot if Castroneves doesn't earn a spot naturally?"

While acknowledging the need to adapt, the non-chartered driver admitted unease about the variable field size:

"I would rather just know there was going to be 41 cars in the race for sure instead of, there's 40, but maybe 41."

Anthony Alfredo, a 25-year-old Ridgefield, Connecticut, native, has carved out a notable career in NASCAR since his start in go-karts. He transitioned to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2019, followed by a stint in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing, achieving a career-best third-place finish.

Alfredo made his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2021 with Front Row Motorsports, finishing 30th. He will move to Young’s Motorsports in 2025, driving the No. 42 Chevrolet full-time.

Despite his extensive experience in IndyCar, Helio Castroneves expects that the unique racing dynamics of NASCAR would be a learning curve.

He noted that understanding when to make moves on the track could be a key factor in his performance, telling Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour Podcast:

"I feel that actually at the track, you know, running with everyone, I haven't run yet, but I feel the racing aspect, It won't be, I mean, it'll be hard to understand when to move and things like that.

"But I feel it would be okay on that particular scenario. But the biggest challenge that I think for me will be it's about six or seven pit stops that I have to really be careful and control what to do on those scenarios," Helios Castroneves said.

With over 300 IndyCar events including 25 wins, Helio Castroneves is no stranger to high-pressure racing environments, but adapting to the nuances of stock car racing remains his primary focus.

