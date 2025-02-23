"It's definitely not full open notebook": Todd Gilliland reveals insider reality on FRM’s access to Roger Penske’s team data

NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland has shared that Front Row Motorsports (FRM) gets some information from Team Penske, ahead of the Ambetter Health 400 on February 23.

The No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver will start the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway from fifth position. Gilliland was behind all three Team Penske drivers in qualifying times, while his teammate Zane Smith in the No. 38 car, qualified in seventh place. Responding to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass in a video on X, Gilliland revealed the extent of Penske data available to FRM.

"Our Front Row Motorsports guys and girls are still building these race cars, so I would say massive props to them. And we still get, you know, tad bits of information. It's definitely not, you know, a full open notebook or anything like, you know, maybe last year, but it's definitely still nice, right, to get some stuff," Todd Gilliland said.

During Saturday's qualifying sessions, Ryan Blaney with a speed of 179.371 mph beat teammate Austin Cindric by just two one-thousandths of a second, to earn the pole position. Joey Logano will start the race from fourth position.

"The Penske stuff here at Atlanta has been really, really good. I feel like they're the best cars that can come out here, qualify really well, but then still race extremely well too. So yeah, I've been pushing our guys to try and get as much information out of them as possible. And yeah, I feel like they haven't really had the results show for it here, but I feel like they can control this race as good as anybody," Gilliland added.

The second race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 23.

"Atlanta has been a good track for me" - Todd Gilliland on new partnership with Aaron's this weekend

Todd Gilliland debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with Front Row Motorsports. He finished 22nd in the final points standings last year and returned for his fourth full-time season in the series at the 2025 Daytona 500.

Gilliland led 58 laps at Atlanta last season and has a best finish of 15th at the track in 2023. He will team up with Aaron's Dream Machine for the Ambetter Health 400.

"Atlanta has been a good track for me. Its superspeedway style of racing creates a great show and puts me in contention for a good result. Hopefully, I can put Aaron’s in Victory Lane in their first race back in NASCAR," Todd Gilliland said in a statement.

Gilliland finished 27th at the season-opening race last week. NASCAR penalized his crew chief before Daytona for a tech violation before qualifying. Kevyn Rebolledo replaced the No. 34 crew chief Chris Lawson for the race.

