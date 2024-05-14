"It's no different than every Sunday" - Kyle Busch skeptical of NASCAR's All-Star race option tire choice

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch expressed skepticism when addressing NASCAR's tire regulations for the upcoming All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports recently unveiled the format and schedule for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race, which includes the reintroduction of an alternate tire choice for the exhibition event. Teams will have the opportunity to utilize multiple tire compounds throughout the race weekend at the 0.625-mile short track, with both prime and option tires available for dry-weather conditions.

The prime tire, marked with yellow lettering, is the baseline tire assessed during a tire test at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Meanwhile, the option tire, indicated by red lettering, offers softer rubber for enhanced grip and faster wear. Additionally, wet-weather tires with white lettering will be available in case of inclement weather conditions.

However, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch isn't sold on the idea. Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, Busch stated:

"The last time we all kind of put it on the same time, there was no difference putting it on. So this time I feel like we're probably all gonna strategize the same way again." (7:10)

"There's not many different ways you can skin the same cat to figure out how to win these races. It's no different than every Sunday, right? It's spelled out. There's no thinking to it anymore, to strategy.

Kyle Busch's suggestion to accommodate option tires in NASCAR races

The RCR No. 8 Chevrolet driver suggested alternative strategies to inject more variability into NASCAR races. Emphasizing the need for NASCAR to explore innovative approaches to enhance race excitement, he said:

"I've made the suggestion years ago and they have skipped right over it. Find or make a defined number at some of these race tracks. (7:47)

"If it's 75 laps green, you want to go 75 laps green, and if no caution comes you throw a caution. Then the clock resets and we go 75 again. But there's no caution in the last 50 or 25 or whatever laps.

According to Kyle Busch, accommodating more strategy-binding regulations would add to the quality of races. He added:

"So, that throws some strategy into things. That would definitely throw some more option into these races where it's all the same man. It's so cookie cutter that it's all the same."

After 14 races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Busch has 324 points to his name. He finds himself in 13th position, courtesy of two top-5 finishes.