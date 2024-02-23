“It’s disappointing” - Denny Hamlin on state of NASCAR’s charter negotiation with Cup Series teams

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, expressed his disappointment over the recent developments in the charter agreement negotiations with NASCAR during the Daytona 500 weekend.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver elaborated that the negotiating committee had invited NASCAR's CEO and chairman Jim France for a meeting in Daytona. However, despite being in town for the season opener, the executives declined the invitation.

In the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin touched upon the matter, expressing his disappointment over the lack of response from NASCAR. He said:

"I do know that the team owners met on Saturday. I was there. The invitation was extended to Jim France, [who] was in town, but he declined that invitation."

"So, I think it’s disappointing. Certainly, I can’t think of a league, or an owner of a league or a commissioner, that would decline meeting with his team owners, that’s very disappointing."

Hamlin continued:

"In all, I think the teams are wondering, ‘You said no, over and over and over to us, we’re just looking for an explanation of ‘Why?’ and we haven’t got that why yet.’ Other than, ‘It just is.'"

The current charter agreement is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. Despite the exclusive negotiation window having earlier expired at the end of 2023, it was extended over a month. However, NASCAR and the Cup team owners have failed to strike a deal.

The NASCAR Cup team owners have now hired the services of famed attorney Jeffrey Kessler, who is regarded as the 'Michael Jordan of Sports litigation'. Kessler has led litigations representing Tom Brady and the NFLPA and advocated for equal pay for the US Women's National Soccer Team.

Denny Hamlin believes Kessler's hiring is a big step for the owners, emphasizing how much of a big deal the charter system is.

Denny Hamlin calls out 'parade laps' in Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin vented his frustration with the Superspeedway package, criticizing the parade laps when drivers resorted to fuel-saving strategies, unable to make moves.

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver explained that the next-gen Cup car had significantly higher drag compared to its predecessor, discouraging drivers from pulling out of the pack and making moves. According to him, this has promoted the close-pack, fuel-saving race for the majority of the race.

"We still were bump-drafting back in 2006, my very first season. That's always been a part of it and we will always do that because we've learned that that works. But you've gotta make these cars faster by themselves because you can't pull out of line," he said on his podcast.

He added:

"If you pull out of line, especially with just one or two cars, straight to the back you go because of the drag. That's why we all just stay in a two by two line and it looks like a parade lap."

Expand Tweet

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones has also expressed his annoyance with how Superspeedway racing has evolved into a fuel-saving race.