“It’s doable”: NASCAR Insider Marcus Smith open to the idea of major addition to fan favorite racetrack

NASCAR insider, Marcus Smith, on an episode of Harvick Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick, revealed a possibility for a roof on Bristol Motor Speedway. He said that the task was “doable”.

Ad

Marcus Smith is the chief executive officer and president of Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI), one of the biggest entities in NASCAR, owning and operating 11 major racetracks in the U.S. His influence is more than just being involved with track operations, as SMI's venues host about one-third of all NASCAR's Cup Series races (which includes larger events like the NASCAR All-Star Race).

Smith’s ascension was one of action: Smith, after a brief stint at the University of North Carolina, left to work for his father and gain actual business characteristics in sales and marketing as well as experience in track management at Charlotte Motor Speedway, eventually working his way up through the ranks of SMI to president in 2008 and CEO in 2015.

Ad

Trending

"But the dream, I think the thing that would be awesome to do, and we could do it, is to put a roof on Bristol one day. I would love that. And I mean, then the things you could do there, it would be, you know, we've got a baseball game coming up next month in Bristol. We've got, we've done a football game. You know, we could do WrestleMania," said Marcus Smith.

Ad

"But yeah, a roof on Bristol would be a big dream. That'd be pretty wild. It's doable," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Harvick was undeniably a proven race car driver, his distinct personality and thought-provoking viewpoints have created a footprint off the race track, too, particularly through his well-known, “Happy Hour” podcast. With its non-stop lively and honest commentary and great behind-the-scenes narratives, the podcast gives Harvick a way to reach out to fans, analyze race weekends, and talk about the world of NASCAR and motorsports culture overall.

Joey Logano and Marcus Smith 'aren't seeing eye-to-eye' after NASCAR All-Star Race drama

Joey Logano, the defending winner of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, found himself at the center of controversy following the introduction of the new "Promoter's Caution." This rule allowed Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith to throw a caution at any point between laps 100 and 220, with the intent of adding excitement to the race.

Ad

The timing of this caution drastically altered the race's dynamics, forcing drivers to make a crucial decision: pit for new tires or stay out and risk older rubber. Eventually, Christopher Bell, who opted for fresh tires, overtook Logano and claimed victory, leaving Logano to finish second.

Logano was openly frustrated by the outcome, criticizing the "gimmick" nature of the Promoter's Caution. He expressed (via Taylor Kitchen on X):

“Me and Marcus Smith aren't seeing eye-to-eye right now.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite the disappointment, Logano acknowledged the entertainment-driven motives behind the All-Star Race format but maintained his stance against what he perceives as unnecessary interference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.