“It’s doable”: NASCAR Insider Marcus Smith open to the idea of major addition to fan favorite racetrack

NASCAR insider, Marcus Smith, on an episode of Harvick Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick, revealed a possibility for a roof on Bristol Motor Speedway. He said that the task was “doable”.
Marcus Smith is the chief executive officer and president of Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI), one of the biggest entities in NASCAR, owning and operating 11 major racetracks in the U.S. His influence is more than just being involved with track operations, as SMI's venues host about one-third of all NASCAR's Cup Series races (which includes larger events like the NASCAR All-Star Race).
Smith’s ascension was one of action: Smith, after a brief stint at the University of North Carolina, left to work for his father and gain actual business characteristics in sales and marketing as well as experience in track management at Charlotte Motor Speedway, eventually working his way up through the ranks of SMI to president in 2008 and CEO in 2015.
"But the dream, I think the thing that would be awesome to do, and we could do it, is to put a roof on Bristol one day. I would love that. And I mean, then the things you could do there, it would be, you know, we've got a baseball game coming up next month in Bristol. We've got, we've done a football game. You know, we could do WrestleMania," said Marcus Smith.
"But yeah, a roof on Bristol would be a big dream. That'd be pretty wild. It's doable," he added.
While Harvick was undeniably a proven race car driver, his distinct personality and thought-provoking viewpoints have created a footprint off the race track, too, particularly through his well-known, “Happy Hour” podcast. With its non-stop lively and honest commentary and great behind-the-scenes narratives, the podcast gives Harvick a way to reach out to fans, analyze race weekends, and talk about the world of NASCAR and motorsports culture overall.
Joey Logano and Marcus Smith 'aren't seeing eye-to-eye' after NASCAR All-Star Race drama
Joey Logano, the defending winner of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, found himself at the center of controversy following the introduction of the new "Promoter's Caution." This rule allowed Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith to throw a caution at any point between laps 100 and 220, with the intent of adding excitement to the race.
The timing of this caution drastically altered the race's dynamics, forcing drivers to make a crucial decision: pit for new tires or stay out and risk older rubber. Eventually, Christopher Bell, who opted for fresh tires, overtook Logano and claimed victory, leaving Logano to finish second.
Logano was openly frustrated by the outcome, criticizing the "gimmick" nature of the Promoter's Caution. He expressed (via Taylor Kitchen on X):
“Me and Marcus Smith aren't seeing eye-to-eye right now.”
Despite the disappointment, Logano acknowledged the entertainment-driven motives behind the All-Star Race format but maintained his stance against what he perceives as unnecessary interference.
