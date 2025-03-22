“It’s due”: William Byron suggests NASCAR for a U-Turn involving Homestead’s iconic place on schedule

William Byron has had his say on the position of the Homestead-Miami race on the NASCAR calendar. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has backed a return for the track as the venue for the season finale.

Ad

Byron has had a terrific start to the season, including a win at the Great American Race at Daytona. The victory at Daytona made him one of only five drivers in history to win the Daytona 500 back-to-back. He is ranked first in the standings with 207 points. His performances have been impressive with three top-five finishes, four top-ten finishes, and an average finish of 8.00 across the season.

When asked about the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway being moved to the spring instead of being the final race of the season, he backed it to be the venue for the final race of the season. He said (via Frontstretch):

Ad

Trending

"Well, we won here when it was in the spring, so I mean, that was good. Hopefully that happens again, but yeah, I think it's due for hopefully being the final race. It sounds like that's what's going to happen, so hopefully that's the case and who knows. I think this track's really racy. I'd say Larson is obviously really good here, but there's a lot of guys that have been strong lately here, so hopefully we can be one of those guys. We have been. We've been in the top five most of the time, but just got to get a little bit better."(1:13 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

William Byron made his Cup Series debut in 2018 with Hendrick Motorsports driving the iconic #24 Chevrolet, once held by Jeff Gordon (the four-time Cup Series champion. Over his years in the Cup series, Byron has accumulated 14 career wins and 108 top-10 finishes.

William Byron on drivers taking "more risks"

William Byron also shared his thoughts on drivers taking more risks at the Homestead Miami race, with it taking place at this stage of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ad

When asked if the drivers will change their approach to racing, considering the timing of the race changing, Byron said:

"Yeah, for sure. That's definitely a narrative I've kind of heard. Yeah, I think it could. I think this car is pretty durable, you know, running the fence, and so we'll probably see a lot of people taking advantage of that, you know, tomorrow to see what they can get away with because..."

Ad

"...I mean, in our situation, I think we've got a win and we can, you know, be a little bit more aggressive. I'd like to see us do that, you know, and try to go for some wins and some stage wins. So we've been trying, and I think, yeah, we'll just try to keep going that route, I think."

William Byron is yet to win the Cup Series but a strong start to the season has him and his Hendrick Motorsports team in good stead to change that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback