"It's easy to be the champion, it's hard to become the champion": Joey Logano on winning his 2 championships

Joey Logano, the two-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion, recently shared his insights on the challenges he faced in winning his championships.

The Team Penske Ford driver secured his first title in 2018, followed by another triumph in 2022. Logano is a key member of the team's dynamic trio alongside Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney.

In a candid interview with Frontstretch, he shed light on his two victories in the Cup Series, highlighting the difficulty he encountered in both instances. When asked if winning the championship once made it easier to navigate subsequent seasons, Logano responded:

"I mean, it's easy either way. It's not that hard to be the champion; it's hard to become the champion."

Logano emphasized that becoming a champion is always a challenging feat, regardless of previous accomplishments. When questioned about whether his second championship was relatively easier than his first, te 33-year-old racer dismissed the notion, saying:

"No, no. To become the champion, it's hard every time. You might have a little better idea of how to do it, but it doesn't make it easier."

Joey Logano shares insights on Team Penske's upcoming upgrades

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the highly anticipated Crayon 301 race. Ahead of the race, Joey Logano has given fans a glimpse into the team's upcoming upgrades and his expectations. With a contagious smile, Logano shared his enthusiasm about the changes made to their racing machine.

"We changed a lot of things. The balance of the car is different, the aeropackage is different, so I expect the unexpected at this point, so we'll just have to wait and see," Logano revealed in the interview.

The excitement in his voice indicated the team's confidence in the new upgrades and their eagerness to test their capabilities on the track.

When questioned about the consistency of these changes, Logano shared Team Penske's determination to push the boundaries and explore innovative strategies to enhance their performance. He said:

"Right now, yes. We're swinging for the fences, trying to find some new things right now."

Currently ranked 10th in the points table, Joey Logano has already secured one victory this season and achieved five top-five finishes. He trails Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing by 12 points.

The Crayon 301 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway presents an opportunity for Joey Logano and Team Penske to showcase their latest upgrades. The track's unique characteristics, including its relatively short length of 1.058 miles, pose distinct challenges that require specialized adjustments to the car's setup.