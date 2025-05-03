“It’s embarrassing”: NASCAR Truck stars like Toni Breidinger, Corey Heim and more candidly reveal shocking number of unread texts 

Tricon Garage's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers, including Toni Breidinger, revealed how many unread text messages they have on their phones.

When asked about her pending messages, in a video uploaded by Tricon on X, Breidinger checked her phone and shared that she had 1,252 unread texts:

"It's embarrassing."

The 24-year-old, who's in her first full-time NASCAR Truck Series season, drives Tricon's No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

Corey Heim, who's leading the Truck Series points standings following his win at Texas this week, said that he has 342 unread texts, while 18-year-old rookie, Gio Ruggiero, has 864.

Meanwhile, Tanner Gray, driver for Tricon's No. 15 truck, showed off his zero unread messages.

"Check all my emails and read all my texts," Gray said.

Lastly, Taylor Gray has 1,230 unread messages and 71 missed calls on his phone, with 30,744 unread emails.

Toni Breidinger signs new sponsor for 2025 rookie season

Toni Breidinger has had a tough start to her debut season. She had a 28th-place finish at the Daytona International Speedway.

She was unable to crack the top 20 until the seventh race of the year at Rockingham, where she finished 18th. This week at the Texas Motor Speedway, Breidinger finished 26th, while her teammate Corey Heim grabbed his 14th career win.

Earlier this week, she announced a partnership with 818 Tequila. The brand founded by Kendall Jenner in 2021 will be the primary sponsor of Breidinger's No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD at the Nashville Superspeedway on May 30.

818 Tequila joins a long list of famous sponsors, including CELSIUS, Victoria’s Secret, Gatorade, Pro Raising Cane’s and Sunoco.

"I am proud to team up with a brand that is unapologetically itself and continues to uplift women. As a tequila lover, 818 Tequila has always been my favourite, so partnering with them for the 2025 season is a dream come true," said Toni Breidinger.

Breidinger, with over five million followers on social media, also gave a look of the new firesuit and helmet in a video.

Toni Breidinger is the first Arab-American woman to race in NASCAR. She also holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in any NASCAR series.

She made her Truck Series debut two years ago at the Kansas Speedway and finished 15th, her best result to date. She made two other starts with Tricon Garage that year and one start last year at the season-opening race at Daytona.

The San Francisco, California, native started racing Late Models and joined GMS Racing and JR Motorsports' Drivers Edge Development program for young drivers in 2019. Breidinger, who also works as a model, will appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year.

