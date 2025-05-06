"It's not even true": Kenny Wallace defends NASCAR amid comparisons with F1's Miami race

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently commented on the comparison of the stock car racing series with F1 and disagreed with the latter's superiority over NASCAR. He said the two series appeal to fans in different ways.
During the latest episode of 'Coffee with Kenny,' Wallace responded to an article that featured a longtime NASCAR fan who attended the Miami Grand Prix and claimed the F1 experience was far superior.
"If you're going to tell me that Formula 1 racing is better than NASCAR racing. Well, that's false. It's It's not even true. Formula 1 racing, the way they race, it doesn't even come close to how exciting NASCAR is," Kenny Wallace said (06:40).
Wallace emphasized that he was not trying to pit the two motorsports against each other. However, he did defend NASCAR for better racing.
"You’re going to go to a Formula 1 race because you enjoy the experience. You’re going to go to a NASCAR race 'cause it’s a great experience too but the racing is better. NASCAR racing is better. It’s not even a damn lie," Wallace added (07:50).
Miami International Autodrome hosted the Formula 1 race, while the NASCAR Cup Series took place in Texas last week. Many fans online also pointed out that the ad-free F1 experience on TV is more enjoyable than the commercial-heavy NASCAR races.
Wallace also pointed to NASCAR’s growing TV ratings and attendance at tracks trending in a positive direction. The recent Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway averaged over 2.56 million viewers, an increase of 9% over last year.
He also mentioned that Formula 1’s popularity has grown, largely due to Liberty Media Corporation, which acquired the open-wheel racing series in 2017. He believes that F1 has become "cool" because of strong media promotion and suggested that NASCAR could benefit from a similar strategy to refresh its image and appeal to a wider audience.
Meanwhile, Wallace is visiting Niagara Falls with his wife as part of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride.
Kenny Wallace dubs Niagara Falls as "Talladega on steroids"
Kenny Wallace and his wife, Kim joined over 250 riders in the cross-country motorcycle ride, which started from Traverse City, Michigan last week. He shared videos from one of the stops of the 1,400-mile journey at Niagara Falls in New York and wrote:
"NIAGARA FALLS is Talladega on steroids. @KPCharityRide DOES NOT disappoint 🏁"
Wallace took the iconic Maid of the Mist boat tour to see the waterfalls on the Niagara River.
"One more. Going into NIAGARA FALLS with the @KPCharityRide," Kenny Wallace wrote.
The charity ride started by Kyle Petty supports the former NASCAR driver's Victory Junction Camp, which helps children with chronic illnesses. The ride will end at Hot Springs, Virginia, on May 9.
