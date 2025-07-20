"It's all about execution": Tyler Reddick breaks down the 'pressure' of battling Ty Gibbs for the In-season's semi-final in Dover 

Tyler Reddick shared his thoughts on how execution could make or break his duel with Ty Gibbs at Dover Motor Speedway. NASCAR's first In‑Season Challenge is headed into its $1 million semi-final face‑off this Sunday (July 20), and the 23XI Racing driver stressed good strategy, restarts, and avoiding chaotic wrecks.During a press conference before the practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series race this Saturday (July 19), Reddick talked about the execution over speed being the key.&quot;It's all about execution these days. Feels like for the most part, everyone's so close on speed that making the right strategy call or having good restarts, avoiding the chaotic big losses on track position. All those things really, really matter. And I feel like the In‑Season Tournaments really shown that the drivers that step up to the plate and, get it done and have that ability or find their way through it...the pressure of being behind the guy you gotta beat throughout the race is something that can get to you,&quot; Tyler Reddick said.Reddick, who had had three top-10 finishes in the last three Cup races, also reflected on his races leading up to the semis. In Atlanta, Kyle Larson got tangled in trouble, and in Chicago, a wreck in a tight pack involving Carson Hocevar cleared the way for Reddick. During last weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway, Reddick survived a wreck‑laden restart and finished in sixth while Ryan Preece could only manage 12th after late‑race damage.If Reddick finishes ahead of Gibbs this weekend, he will meet the winner of John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Dillon duel in next Sunday’s final at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, airing on TNT.&quot;Likely be around each other a lot&quot; - Tyler Reddick on being within striking distance of Ty GibbsTyler Reddick has made six Cup starts at Dover with two top‑10 finishes. His best result of 7th came in 2023, while Gibbs, who has made only two starts at the 1-mile oval, managed a 10th last year. Both are looking to earn their first wins of the season.&quot;The pressure of being behind the guy that you got to beat throughout the day, throughout the race, is something that can get to you. So you got to just understand it, put it away, use it to motivate yourself to hopefully get back to them and battle with them later on. I feel like me and Ty [Gibbs] will most likely be around each other a lot tomorrow and probably today in practice too,&quot; Tyler Reddick said (01:00 onwards).Reddick, who qualified in fourth place for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, will start ahead of Ty Gibbs on Sunday. The No. 45 Toyota driver is currently ranked fourth in the Cup points standings. He also leads drivers above the playoff cutoff line without a win.