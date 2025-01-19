Austin Cindric, the 2022 Daytona 500 Champion, has committed to racing in the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The race is scheduled to take place from Thursday, January 23, to Sunday, January 26, 2025, where 61 players will be racing this year.

Cindric will join Seb Priaulx and Mike Rockenfeller in the Ford Multimatic Motorsports lineup, driving the No. 64 Ford Mustang GT3. This development follows an unexpected vacancy after Ben Barker broke his collarbone in a skiing accident during the holidays.

Ben Barker is a British racing driver known for his performance in endurance racing, with wins in events like the Bathurst 12 Hour and a class podium at the 2023 Le Mans. After eight years with GR Racing, he joined the Ford factory team for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Trending

In an interview with RacerWeek.com, Austin Cindric shared that he is not perceiving the Rolex 24 as an exhibiton and was fully committed to help his team in any way possible.

“It’s not an exhibition for me — I’m committed. I’m committed to doing whatever it takes. If that means letting [teammates] Rocky [Mike Rockenfeller] and Seb [Priaulx] do their thing, because it’s their car, I’m committed to that," the 26-year-old said.

Austin Cindric on joining Ford Multimatic Motorsports

Speaking about competing at the 24 Hours of Daytona, Cindric said that this year's event would be a good chance for him to win one of the Rolex Daytona watches.

"The 24 Hours of Daytona has become a very meaningful event for me and my career,” said Cindric. “This will be my sixth opportunity to run this race, and it’s one of the best chances I’ll have had at taking one of those watches home. It’s important that I wish Ben all the best in his recovery as I keep his seat warm."

Austin Cindric’s relationship with Multimatic Motorsports dates back to the early days of his career. He first began racing with the team in 2015, competing full-time in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (CTSCC) alongside co-driver Jade Buford.

His first race for the team was nearly a decade ago in the Michelin Pilot Challenge at Daytona and he later secured a win with Andy Priaulx at Road Atlanta in 2019.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, praised Cindric’s versatility and track record, calling him an ideal fit for the team.

“Austin is one of the most diverse drivers we have, a proven winner with Mustang in NASCAR and sports cars. He is a perfect fit to step in and team with Seb and Rocky at Daytona,” said Rushbrook.

Pascal Zurlinden, Multimatic Engineering’s motorsports director, also expressed confidence in Cindric’s abilities, adding:

“It is a real shame for Ben and the team, but accidents happen. We’re delighted to welcome Austin back to the team, and we are sure he will do an excellent job, as he always has for us.”

Austin Cindric currently drives the No. 2 car for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series and won the Daytona 500 in 2022. He finished 11th in the 2024 Cup Series season after exiting the playoffs in the Round of 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback