“It’s not what we expect out of Brad” - Kevin Harvick gives hot take on RFK Racing driver’s early-season struggles

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick recently weighed in on Brad Keselowski’s challenging start to the 2025 Cup Series season. The RFK Racing co-owner and driver has yet to secure a top-10 finish in the first three point races, as well as in the preseason races.

Brad Keselowski, now in his 16th full-time Cup Series season, drives the #6 Ford for RFK Racing. Over his career, he has secured 36 race wins, including the 2012 Cup Series championship while piloting the #12 Dodge for Penske Racing. However, the 41-year-old has had a slow start to the 2025 season, finishing P26, P39, and P15 in the first three races. While Keselowski has the experience and skill to turn things around, his early results have been less than ideal.

In a recent episode of former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, the 49-year-old California native made his feelings known on the RFK driver's struggle-filled start to the 2025 season.

"I think Brad has done a great job on the team side. I think that at some point, the consistency of winning for Brad has to be there like it was at Penske from the driver's side, but right now we haven't seen that. We saw flashes of that last year for a brief moment there in the middle of the year and he did what he needed to do, capitalizing on a mistake there from Buescher and his circumstances but it's just not what we expect out of Brad," Harvick said [34:35 onwads].

"We expect Brad to win multiple races in a year and I think from the preparation and physical side of things, this car is tough. And being able to put yourself in shape and do all the things that you need to do to really concentrate and perform at a high level is a lot of work off the racetrack," he added.

Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski battled on track throughout their illustrious careers before the former retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2023 Cup Series season. Now, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver has transitioned to a broadcasting role as an analyst for FOX. Additionally, he has ventured into team ownership, co-owning the zMAX CARS Tour alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Meanwhile, Keselowski will next compete in the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Can he recover his poor start to the season this coming Sunday? Tune in to FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM at 3:30 p.m. ET to find out.

Rodney Childers reminisces on Kevin Harvick’s Phoenix triumph in his title-winning year

Cup Series championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers recently reflected on Kevin Harvick’s first victory of the 2014 season, which also marked their debut year together at Stewart-Haas Racing. As the crew chief of the #4 Chevrolet, Childers guided Harvick to Victory Lane at Phoenix Raceway in just the second race of the season, setting the tone for their eventual championship run.

Looking back at his victory ahead of the Shriners Children's 500, Childers took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that it was a day he would 'never forget.'

"This was the day that started it all.. And a day I will never forget.. 🏁 @KevinHarvick," Rodney wrote.

Kevin Harvick’s lone Cup Series championship in 2014 also stands as Stewart-Haas Racing’s only title in NASCAR’s premier division, marking a historic moment in the team's legacy.

