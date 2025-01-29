“It’s expensive and I’m paying for it” - Kevin Harvick sends a crystal clear message to son Keelan for wrecking him

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick recently shared a stern message for his son Keelan, letting him know about the consequences of wrecking his father on track. The father-son duo are set to compete against each other in the CARS Tour West Series this year

Harvick and Keelan will compete in Super and Pro Late Models in 2025 through a partnership with Rackley W.A.R. Their schedule includes the Masters of the Pros 200 at Owosso Speedway. This collaboration between Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick Inc. aims to strengthen Harvick’s Late Model program while supporting Rackley W.A.R.'s NASCAR Truck Series efforts.

However, in the latest episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, the former champion expressed his clear thoughts about Keelan's approach while competing in the LMSC and PLM events.

"I have a feeling that I'll get competitive. There's already a lot of sh*t-talking going on in the house[...] I've had to explain to him, 'Keelan, this is not a go-kart, this is not a legend car, if you wreck my a** in this car, it's expensive and I'm paying for it. So you better make sure that if you wreck me, it better be for something really really good and not for fifth place or something in the middle,'" Harvick said (5:42).

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, solidified his place among the sport's all-time greats with over 800 Cup Series starts and 60 victories, including a Daytona 500 win. In addition to his Cup success, Harvick claimed two Xfinity Series championships, further cementing his legacy as one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers.

Since retiring, the 49-year-old California native assumed co-ownership of the grassroots racing series, the zMAX CARS Tour, the same series where he will compete against his son.

Kevin Harvick made his feelings known on off-season NASCAR charter tussle

NASCAR teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, alleging monopolistic practices. Initially, the case did not favor the teams, but momentum shifted after a change in the presiding judge, improving their prospects in the legal battle.

In the aforementioned podcast, Harvick said:

"Well, when I first started watching the whole thing take place, man I'm like, NASCAR is kicking butts, this is not gonna be very good for the teams, but then the judge switched. And all of a sudden, everything swung towards Front Row and 23XI, and their side of the lawsuit."

Both 23XI and FRM were in the process of acquiring Kevin Harick's former teams's charters, as as SHR exited NASCAR. Keeping this in mind, Harvick added:

"So, I'm happy that the charters and the sale for SHR went through. I'm happy that they're able to get the charters theoretically in the right teams, and get them situated to be able to start the season."

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled to run on February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

