“It’s f*cking bizarre”: Taylor Gray drops the F-bomb following Carson Kvapil-involved wreck at Wawa 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Taylor Gray and JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil were involved in an accident during the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola on Friday, August 22, 2025. Following the same, stock car analyst Dalton Hopkins took to X and shared Gray's message after the incident.

Ad

There was no qualifying session held for the 100-lap race at Daytona International Speedway, following which the governing body went for a metric system. The system combined the previous race finish by owner (70%) and the current owner points position (30%). Following that, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver qualified 14th for the main event with a score of 15.6, and Kvapil began the race from P6 with a score of 5.3.

Despite starting behind the JR Motorsports driver, Taylor Gray caught up with him in stage one. Following that, on lap 30, NASCAR issued a caution flag after Kvapil and Gray were knocked sideways in the aftermath of an incident that happened near the front of the pack.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the same, JGR's rookie #54 Toyota driver stated:

"It's f**king bizarre to me that some of these f**king idiots race in the second-highest level series. Like what the f**k" (via Dalton Hopkins via X)

Dalton Hopkins @PitLaneCPT "It's f**king bizarre to me that some of these f**king idiots race in the second-highest level series. Like what the f**k" - Taylor Gray #NASCAR #Wawa250

Ad

However, Taylor Gray's struggle didn't end there, and he was involved in a late-race crash. With 11 laps to go, Gray hit the wall and slid down the track, collecting Jeremy Clements, bringing out a caution. After recovering from his second crash of the day, Gray ended the 250-mile race in P30.

"Originally, I was supposed to be the 19": When Taylor Gray got candid about his future with Joe Gibbs Racing

In October 2024, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Taylor Gray revealed that Joe Gibbs Racing was bringing back the #54 Toyota car for the 2025 season. Originally, Gray was set to drive the #19 Toyota for the team.

Ad

After a remarkable performance in the Truck Series, driving the #19 Toyota Tundra, Gray inked a full-time contract with the team. He was then featured on the Victory Lane podcast and highlighted that he talked with Ty Gibbs about the number he was going to use for the 2025 season. Gray pointed out that Gibbs told him that he would run his #54 Toyota.

"Actually, it's a funny story. It was Talladega after the Xfinity race. I went over to his place before the planes left, you know, JGR has cars in the playoffs, so they have to roll through tech and takes a while and everything. So I walked over there and I was talking to him," stated Taylor Gray.

Ad

"We were kind of talking about next year a little bit. And he was asking me about number stuff and what number I was supposed to be. And originally, I was supposed to be the 19. Like that was what I was going to do with the 19. And he looks at me and goes, no, he said, you're going to run the 54. And so they, they drug the 54 kind of out of retirement. I like to say. And yeah, it's pretty cool," he added.

Taylor Gray ranks ninth in the Xfinity Series points table with 624 point to his credit. He secured 11 top-ten finishes and six top-five finishes with three pole positions in 23 starts so far this season. Meanwhile, Carson Kvapil ranks sixth with 660 points to his credit, including 10 top-ten finishes and five top-five finishes in 23 starts so far this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.