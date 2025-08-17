“It’s f*cking killed”: Kyle Busch unleashes frustration after Chase Briscoe’s spin causes carnage in Richmond

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently faced a huge setback during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025. He got involved in a multi-car accident during stage two of the 400-lap race. NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall shared Busch's frustration over the same via a post on X.

Ad

Busch had a slow start and qualified in 28th place for the Richmond race, while Chase Briscoe qualified a few spots ahead of him at 19th. Additionally, Busch was penalized in stage two for being too fast on the pit road throughout the first ten sections before getting involved in a multi-car wreck with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Later, during lap 198 on turn three, a nudge from Kyle Busch triggered a multi-car wreck on the 0.75-mile track. The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 rear-ended the #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver, which led to Briscoe's spin and sent him into the traffic. The spin collected multiple cars on the track, including Kyle Busch's #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Busch was right behind Briscoe when he got spun out and again made contact with him.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the same, the Richard Childress Racing driver expressed his frustration, and NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall shared his thoughts on X. Busch stated:

"Kyle Busch after the crash: "It's f*cking killed. The nose is killed."

Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall Kyle Busch after the crash: "It's fucking killed. The nose is killed."

Ad

The multi-car wreck triggered by Kyle Busch collected 12 cars on the track, including Chase Briscoe's teammate Denny Hamlin. It also ended Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott's day after he sustained serious damage to his car.

"We just lost the air racing in traffic": Kyle Busch shared his thoughts on his Pocono Raceway mishap

Earlier in June 2025, former Xfinity Series champion Kyle Busch had some tough luck at Pocono Raceway. He got spun and sustained some serious damage to his #8 RCR Chevy while struggling in traffic.

Ad

During the Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM, Busch was competing to move up a spot and got spun on turn two. This resulted in a multi-car pile-up on the track, collecting Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, and Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon.

Despite sustaining heavy damage, Busch kept his car on the track, but the crash took a toll on his #8 Chevy. Following the multi-car pile-up, the Richard Childress Racing driver told NBC Sports:

Ad

"Our Chevrolet team worked hard today at Pocono Raceway to overcome obstacles. A speeding penalty on pit road put us behind at the end of Stage 1, then we ended up with heavy damage to our Chevy after spinning towards the end of Stage 2. We just lost the air racing in traffic."

"Crew chief Randall Burnett and the rest of the RCR team worked hard to keep us on the lead lap. Our Chevy was never the same after the spin, and handling was really bad in traffic," he added.

The Las Vegas, Nevada, native currently ranks 15th on the Cup Series points table with 516 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured seven top-ten finishes and two top-five finishes in 24 starts this season. He has yet to secure a win to snap his winless streak and secure a spot in the 2025 playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.