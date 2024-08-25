"It's the f*****g flat bottom": Fans react as Josh Berry going airborne at Daytona attracts concerns over NASCAR Next Gen car

NASCAR fans reacted to Josh Berry going airborne during the closing laps of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 yesterday evening. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver's Daytona flip marked the third such incident in the Xfinity and Cup Series in two race weekends.

Berry kicked off the 164-lap run from fifth place and won the first stage. Austin Cindric led the Lap 158 restart, with the SHR driver second and near his career-first Cup win. However, a couple of laps later, he got wrecked out by William Byron.

Berry's #4 Ford and Cindric's #2 Ford were sent spinning to the inside upon contact. The SHR driver's high-octane ride became airborne and flipped before crashing into the inside wall. The former's car spun several times and remained upside down before it finally stalled.

Here's the video of Josh Berry's Daytona flip (via NASCAR on NBC):

Last week, Corey LaJoie went airborne at the Cup race in Michigan, and Kyle Sieg at the Xfinity race.

The latest such incident quickly caught the fanbase's attention and comments poured in. One fan outlined the NASCAR Next Gen car's flat bottom as the culprit. The smooth surface prevents air from dissipating and, in turn, pushes the car further into the air, according to them.

"It's the fucking flat bottom how hard is it to figure out."

"So the flaps deployed and car flipped so easily 😣" another said.

"That was brutal," a third fan said.

Some commented on Josh Berry's condition after the wreck.

"Glad he looks to be ok🙏," NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman said.

"He is ok!! Omg," a fan said.

Immediately after the crash, the ambulance and tow truck rushed to Berry's #4 Ford and helped him escape from the car. Though the wreck looked quite serious, the SHR driver seemed unfazed as he climbed out of the car and gave a thumbs up, signaling that he was alright.

Josh Berry compares his Daytona wreck with last year's Michigan crash

While the Daytona crash wasn't as fierce as it looked, his wreck at Michigan International Speedway in 2023 was quite "violent", as per Josh Berry.

Berry replaced suspended driver Noah Gragson in the #42 car last year but his weekend suffered a dramatic exit on Lap 51. While steering through the turn, he got loose, spun out, and his rear careened into the outside wall followed by the right front impacting the wall.

The SHR driver compared his latest wreck at Daytona with Michigan and said (via Noah Lewis):

"I was expecting to be on the bottom and William was giving me great pushes and we were organized and really think we had a shot at [the win at Daytona] but unfortunately got turned around and the car lifted up and slid on its roof... I mean it was wild but I don't think near as violent as what we saw last year," Berry said. [00:09]

Berry will race for Wood Brothers Racing next year, replacing yesterday's race winner, Harrison Burton.

