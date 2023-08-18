“It’s a feather in my cap” - Ryan Newman reflects on winning Tony Stewart’s SRX Racing championship

Part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver in the 2023 season, as well as a full-time racer in the Camping World SRX Series, Ryan Newman has closed out Tony Stewart's racing series in the best way possible.

Clinching the SRX Racing championship in the second heat race at Lucas Oil Speedway itself, the 45-year-old has been the one to beat in the grassroots stock car racing series.

The Camping World SRX Series has been a hectic schedule for drivers as consecutive races every week meant the 2023 calendar did not allow any breathers for drivers as well as crew members.

Keeping the likes of Tony Stewart, Ken Schrader, Hailie Deegan, and Helio Castroneves at bay throughout the season has been a testament to Newman's abilities behind the wheel.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Newman elaborated on his feelings on clinching the SRX title after the second race at Lucas Oil Speedway this Thursday. In an interview with Sportsnaut's Matt Weaver, he said:

"It was really special, I mean to race against the greatest drivers in my opinion in the world and just to be a part of it is special, but then to win the championship in equal cars, says something. It's a feather in my cap I guess you can say so just proud to be a part of it."

Expand Tweet

While Ryan Newman rounded out the championship in the second Heat Race of the day, veteran dirt-track racer Jonathan Davenport went on to visit the victory lane at Lucas Oil Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series regular Brad Keselowski ended up in P2 with Ken Schrader rounding out the top three.

Ryan Newman on how the NASCAR Next Gen Cup car is different from its predecessor

Seasoned NASCAR driver and newly crowned 2023 Camping World SRX Series champion Ryan Newman has plenty of experience under his belt. Used to running in all kinds of tracks and cars from the Next Gen car to the sixth generation cup car to dirt-track late models, the 41-year-old recently elaborated on the differences in cars at the highest echelon of the sport.

Elaborating in a video tweeted by SpeedFreaks, Ryan Newman said:

"The cars (Next Gen Cup car) drive a lot like an IndyCar in that you got to keep them straight. The old stuff, they had a lot of side force and they didn't have the air going underneath the car. The cars now, if you get them sideways, if you get them sideways they lose that rear downforce and they just spin around."

Expand Tweet

With Kyle Larson, the latest Cup Series driver to make the 2024 Indy 500 attempt, Newman's insight into how both cars behave is what racing fan wants to know.