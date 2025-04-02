"It's the first thing I don't want": FRM driver Todd Gilliland makes feeling known on costly mindset shift in modern NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland has opened up on the penalty received by Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith for his driving in the US Marine Corps 250 this past weekend. Gilliland was asked about his beliefs on the effectiveness of a penalty, specifically looking for his opinions as a young racing driver. The driver is 24 years old and will mark his fourth full-time stint at the Cup Level this season.

Speaking with NASCAR journalist Claire B Lang, the Front Row Motorsports driver spoke candidly about his thoughts on the stock car-racing association handing out penalties as a way to make sure that drivers race safely:

"You know, when I get into guys, it's the first thing I don't want, you know, to get into anything like that. It definitely deters you from doing some dumb stuff."

The #34 driver also spoke about the alternative way of making sure that racing is done properly and with respect, but it is a route that he wouldn't prefer as compared to being penalized:

"The self policing thing is interesting, right? I mean, I don't want to get punched in the face, obviously. But, I think that would definitely stop a lot of stuff. And I don't want to see people fighting even, to be honest, right? It's just not really my thing."

JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith's actions in the last lap of the race at the Martinsville Speedway last Saturday saw him go into the back of Taylor Gray's vehicle, causing a spin that affected the rest of the grid. Earlier today it was announced that the JRM driver would receive a penalty that involves the docking of 50 championship points and a $25,000 fine.

After seven races in the 2025 season, Todd Gilliland has scored two Top 10 finishes, crossing the finish line to take tenth place at the Circuit of the Americas race and last weekend's Cook Out 400.

Todd Gilliland shares the story of throwback livery for upcoming Darlington Raceway event

The FRM driver Todd Gilliland shared his team's post on X that tells the story behind the #34 livery for the upcoming race at the Darlington Raceway. The grid for next week's Goodyear 400 will feature the Cup Series cars sporting throwback liveries, and Gilliland's vehicle will join those ranks as it pays tribute to Ray Fox. Fox was an engine builder, car owner, and race official.

Gilliland shared a video posted by his team that features Fox's family members, adding the caption:

"Cool story to go along with our throwback! Excited for @TooToughToTame"

Todd Gilliland's teammate, Noah Gragson, will have his #4 car sporting a Dale Earnhardt Jr.-themed livery for the event, throwing it back to his first race in the Xfinity Series.

