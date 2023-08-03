“It’s only fitting we are inducted together”: Jimmie Johnson shares 'special' feeling of being inducted into the Hall of Fame with Chad Knaus

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief Chad Knaus were inducted into the list of the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Jimmie Johnson shares the record for the most career Cup victories with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. Five of those championships were won consecutively between 2006 and 2010 - a NASCAR record. The record was previously held by Cale Yarborough, who won three of his championships in a row from 1976 to 1978.

After the final list of Hall of Famers was released on Wednesday, Johnson expressed his gratitude to be included in the same list as Knaus.

"What makes this moment even more special is being inducted with @chadknaus. We re-wrote the record books together, so it’s only fitting we are inducted together. Congratulations also to Donnie Allison for joining the Hall of Fame and Janet Guthrie on the Landmark Award," he wrote on Twitter.

What makes this moment even more special is being inducted with @chadknaus. We re-wrote the record books together, so it’s only fitting we are inducted together. Congratulations also to Donnie… pic.twitter.com/HQSeBTmISo It is an incredible honor to be voted into the @NASCARHall with the Class of 2024.What makes this moment even more special is being inducted with @chadknaus. We re-wrote the record books together, so it’s only fitting we are inducted together. Congratulations also to Donnie… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jimmie Johnson has 83 victories to his name. Over the 689 race starts he had made, he has won Daytona 500 twice in 2006 and in 2013. He is a four-time winner at the Coca-Cola 600 and Brickyard 400 and also has two victories at Southern 500 crowns.

Johnson and Knaus won seven Cup titles together. Over the course of 19 seasons, they won 81 races. In 2020, Knaus won his 82nd and last NASCAR race alongside Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron.

Jimmie Johnson breaks silence on the murder-suicide of his in-laws

In June, the seven-time Cup Series winner lost three in-laws in what officials suspect was a murder-suicide. Jack and Terry Lynn Janway, Johnson's wife's parents, and their youngest grandson Dalton were discovered dead in an Oklahoma residence.

Johnson recently broke his silence on the matter and put out a social media post that read:

"Our family is devasted by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway.

"We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkable sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion."

According to the reports released by the local police, all three bodies were found in their home in Oklahoma after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots coming from their residence.

Due to the sudden loss of his family member, Johnson didn't participate in the Inaugural Chicago Street Race back in July.