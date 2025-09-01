“It’s frustrating”: Tyler Reddick reacts to his defeat against Chase Briscoe despite being “better” than the JGR rival

Tyler Reddick shared his frustration after losing the Darlington playoffs race, the Cook Out Southern 500 to Chase Briscoe. The 23XI Racing driver started the race from fourth, and then improved to second, but ended up being the second best to the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Ad

After starting from fourth, Reddick moved to second by the end of Stage 1 behind Briscoe, and held on to the same position by the end of Stage 2. During the race, he took the lead and led for three laps before losing it to Briscoe again.

The JGR driver, who started the race from second place, claimed the checkered flag ultimately after leading an astonishing 309 laps. Speaking about his loss to Briscoe, here's what Reddick said:

Ad

Trending

"The one time we got ahead of (Briscoe), we were just a little too tight, and he was able to get back by us. I think he was better than he was on long runs, he could just fire off a lot better. That was the difference tonight."

"I could get close. It unfortunately seemed that last run, the balance wasn’t quite as good as it’s been. Overall a really solid night for points in the playoffs. But man, yeah, I really want to win here. It’s frustrating to finish second going for it. I wish I could have been just a little bit closer," Reddick further added.

Ad

Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek of Legacy Motor Club finished the race in third and fourth places, while Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger came home in fifth place, ahead of 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, Joe Gibbs Racing's Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar finished the race in ninth place, ahead of Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR moves to World Wide Technology Raceway next weekend for the second Round of 16 race.

Ad

Tyler Reddick shared what owner Michael Jordan told him after Darlington race

23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan had some strong advice for his driver, Tyler Reddick, during the Darlington race. Revealing this, here's what Reddick told the media after the race:

Tyler Reddick (45) drives into turn two during the Cookouts Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

“He (Jordan) reminded me it’s a long race,” Reddick revealed. “I pretty much forgot that me and [Josh] Berry got together on the first lap … this race could’ve been disastrous, but we survived that. We’ll turn these seconds into a victory one day.”

Tyler Reddick entered the playoffs in 15th place and was only ahead of Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports. After the Darlington race, he improved to fourth place in the Standings and is currently behind Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Darlington race winner Chase Briscoe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.