“It’s frustrating”: Tyler Reddick reacts to his defeat against Chase Briscoe despite being “better” than the JGR rival

Tyler Reddick shared his frustration after losing the Darlington playoffs race, the Cook Out Southern 500 to Chase Briscoe. The 23XI Racing driver started the race from fourth, and then improved to second, but ended up being the second best to the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.
After starting from fourth, Reddick moved to second by the end of Stage 1 behind Briscoe, and held on to the same position by the end of Stage 2. During the race, he took the lead and led for three laps before losing it to Briscoe again.
The JGR driver, who started the race from second place, claimed the checkered flag ultimately after leading an astonishing 309 laps. Speaking about his loss to Briscoe, here's what Reddick said:
"The one time we got ahead of (Briscoe), we were just a little too tight, and he was able to get back by us. I think he was better than he was on long runs, he could just fire off a lot better. That was the difference tonight."
"I could get close. It unfortunately seemed that last run, the balance wasn’t quite as good as it’s been. Overall a really solid night for points in the playoffs. But man, yeah, I really want to win here. It’s frustrating to finish second going for it. I wish I could have been just a little bit closer," Reddick further added.
Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek of Legacy Motor Club finished the race in third and fourth places, while Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger came home in fifth place, ahead of 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, Joe Gibbs Racing's Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch.
Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar finished the race in ninth place, ahead of Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR moves to World Wide Technology Raceway next weekend for the second Round of 16 race.
Tyler Reddick shared what owner Michael Jordan told him after Darlington race
23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan had some strong advice for his driver, Tyler Reddick, during the Darlington race. Revealing this, here's what Reddick told the media after the race:
“He (Jordan) reminded me it’s a long race,” Reddick revealed. “I pretty much forgot that me and [Josh] Berry got together on the first lap … this race could’ve been disastrous, but we survived that. We’ll turn these seconds into a victory one day.”
Tyler Reddick entered the playoffs in 15th place and was only ahead of Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports. After the Darlington race, he improved to fourth place in the Standings and is currently behind Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Darlington race winner Chase Briscoe.
