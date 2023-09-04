“It's fun and exciting”: William Byron hoping to ‘relish’ the opportunity as a high seed in NASCAR playoffs

William Byron, boasting five victories and a favorable position in the NASCAR playoffs standings, fully understands the incredible chance he has at claiming the series championship. He's acutely aware that he must seize this opportunity.

As the 10-race championship battle commences, Byron shares the lead spot in the 16-team playoff lineup with Martin Truex Jr., and the journey began with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 3.

Moreover, Byron came into the race with a previous triumph at the challenging "Too Tough To Tame" track back in May.

Yet, he's aware that success in this sport can be fleeting, especially considering the presence of his esteemed teammates Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, both of whom missed out on the playoffs due to injuries and missed races earlier in the year.

According to TDN, William Byron said:

"I'm 25. I feel like I have years left to keep driving, I feel like this is an opportunity that's a great one, but it's one that I'm going to relish and enjoy. I'm going to enjoy that we're in this position. It's fun and exciting."

"I'm looking forward to having more (chances) down the road, Maybe not next year. It's cyclical and maybe next year we're not as strong. But I know we've built a foundation that can sustain itself," he added.

William Byron faces a challenging road ahead. Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 series champion, has secured three victories this season and has a successful track record at Darlington. He triumphed at the Southern 500 in 2016 and also won the spring race in 2021 on this very track.

Unpredictable Start to the Playoffs and Exclusive Race Day Experience at Darlington

The initial playoff race has consistently been unpredictable, serving as a bit of a wild card. In the 19 previous playoffs, only four times has the winner of the opening race gone on to claim the championship.

This has never occurred in the three instances when the playoffs began at Darlington. Just last season, Erik Jones, considered an underdog, surprised everyone by clinching victory at the Southern 500 during the playoffs.

As participants in NASCAR's Labor Day Honorary Team Crew member initiative, Steven Manwarren and his son Jason will enjoy an exclusive race day experience. This includes VIP treatment with a welcome luncheon, a chance to meet William Byron in the infield, and a red carpet walk alongside Byron to the pre-race stage.

Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to take a photograph with Byron in front of his car and even ride in the pace car before the race begins.

The Sunday race at Darlington Raceway, where William Byron previously secured the 100th victory for HMS drivers in the No. 24 car back in May, will be broadcast live at 6 p.m.