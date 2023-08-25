“It’s to go out there and try to win the race”: Joey Logano hopes to win “aggressive” Daytona race for the second time

2015 winner Joey Logano will be among the favorites as the NASCAR season nears its climax on the Daytona International Speedway, where the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to take place on Saturday, August 26.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is more than just another race; it's the NASCAR regular-season finale. With a single playoff spot still up for grabs, the stakes are undeniably high.

However, for Joey Logano, who has already secured his position in the playoffs, the focus is squarely on the pursuit of victory.

While recently meeting fans at a local Planet Fitness in Winter Springs, Logano shared:

"For us, it’s to go out there and try to win the race. Points don’t mean a whole bunch to us at this point. It’s going to be aggressive, go out there, get ourselves towards the end of the race and try to win at Daytona again."

Having tasted victory at the Daytona 500 back in 2015, Joey Logano is no stranger to the demands of this track. His impressive track record, including being the defending and a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, makes him a formidable contender in any race.

Piloting the No. 22 car for Team Penske, the 33-year-old has had a partnership with Planet Fitness since 2015.

Joey Logano signs autographs, meets fans prior to Daytona race

In the midst of his preparations for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Logano took a moment to connect with his fans.

On Thursday, August 24, he made a special appearance at a local Planet Fitness in Winter Springs. During the interaction, he signed autographs and engaged with fans.

"At the racetrack, it’s a lot harder because I have a job, and I’m trying to get in the car," Logano noted. “When I come to an appearance like this where I’m switched off, I can have fun and joke around. We have a good time.”

He acknowledged the varying agendas among racers, with some needing to win to secure their playoff spots. The inherent pressure in such scenarios promises an exciting spectacle for both the drivers and the audience.

"Everybody has different agendas. There are some guys that have to win to get into the playoffs, and that gets pretty sketchy out there, and it probably will be at the end of the race," Logano explained.

As fans await the green flag in Daytona, eyes will be on Joey Logano as he chases his second victory at the prestigious venue.