"It's what's going to make or break us": NASCAR insider makes the case for Phoenix tire treatment at Daytona

NASCAR Insider Tommy Baldwin Jr. recently spoke about the crucial decision by the governing body for last Sunday's Cup race at Phoenix. Earlier this year, NASCAR announced that the Cup race in Phoenix would allow teams to have option tires.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Baldwin spoke his heart on why the tire option should be the way to go to improve racing. The competition director of Rick Ware Racing even went on to claim that NASCAR should try a similar strategy for one of its biggest venues on the calendar.

As Freddie Kraft claimed that Phoenix hosted 'probably the best Phoenix race' in the history of the track, Baldwin said:

"It's amazing what a tire does. I mean they need to keep going man, they need to keep working on this tire at all these racetracks, even Daytona, I'm sorry, it's what's going to make or break us, I mean I think we're past the point with Goodyear and all of us of understanding the cambers and we're within more guidelines now anyway to prevent these situations of the handling of the car of how we're setting the cars up to eventually have tire issues. We need to keep working on these tires and I know they are, I can't stress enough that's what makes the best racing available, is the tires." [9:40]

Baldwin further claimed that NASCAR should stick to the tires to improve racing on tracks. He remarked that 'all these different aero-packages' weren't making it happen.

And NASCAR relying on the option tire in Phoenix and the racing product from that proved why it's the way to go.

Denny Hamlin shares his thoughts on NASCAR using the option tire in Phoenix

Denny Hamlin, who finished 2nd in the Phoenix Cup race, shared his thoughts on the option tire on Actions Detrimental. The veteran driver revealed how he and Dale Earnhardt Jr. always believed that Goodyear, NASCAR's tire supplier, 'has the keys' to the Cup racing.

"It's evident that we were right because we've got tire falloff. We finally got them to put some soft tires on the car. The results of the racing that we've seen speaks for itself. It was a 100% success. I can't think of a short track, or a mile or less track that these tires couldn't go and race at," Hamlin explained.

As Hamlin's co-host on the podcast raised the question of whether NASCAR should have two tire options in more races, the #11 driver said that shouldn't happen. He believed that teams begin to get 'a little bit quirky' when something like that happens.

In Hamlin's opinion, NASCAR would have 'fantastic racing no matter what' by simply sticking to the option tire.

