“It’s good for the sport”: Team Penske’s owner on NASCAR and IndyCar sharing Iowa Speedway in 2024

The 2024 NASCAR schedule has seen the addition of a new track with the Iowa Speedway set to host the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series on June 15-16. The 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa will be hosting the premier stock car racing series for the first time.

The short track in Iowa was designed by Rusty Wallace and hosted the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series between 2009-19. NASCAR bought the track in 2013 and put it up for sale following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Penske Entertainment owner Roger Penske and Hy-Vee came to the rescue as they leased the track in 2021 to host the IndyCar series. Ever since the handover, the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa has been one of the biggest events in the IndyCar schedule.

In 2024, the Xfinity and the Cup Series are scheduled to race at the Iowa Speedway just one month before the IndyCar doubleheader. Despite the short gap between the two events for promotion, Roger Penske reckons it will be beneficial for both series in cutting costs for the grandstands and the suites.

“We were in concert with NASCAR all along because of our dates and where we are. We lease the track from the France family anyhow.”

“Look, it’s good for the sport. For us, we’ll be able to put up the stands that we need, the suites that we have done in the past and there might be an opportunity to co-locate those for NASCAR, so we get some cost-savings.” Penske told Forbes.com

The Captain, who fields entries in both IndyCar and Cup Series is excited to see both series race on the short track in Iowa, which boasts a great fanbase.

“Quite honestly, we have invested there and think it’s a great place. Short Track racing has been very popular around the country. Iowa has a great fanbase. I think it will create more interest in racing. We have our dates set, our Twin Races (doubleheader), in 2024. We’ll have some great talent coming in from the standpoint of entertainment.”

The Xfinity race will be held on June 15, followed by the Cup race on June 16. The IndyCar doubleheader is scheduled for July 13-14.

Steve Phelps doesn't rule out the return of IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader

The famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been hosting an IndyCar/NASCAR Weekend for the last four years. Although the Cup Series has announced the revival of the Brickyard 400 next year, the open-wheeler series will not be a part of that weekend's program.

However, NASCAR President Steve Phelps hinted at a possible return of the crossover in the future.

“I think so,” Phelps said. “I think it makes sense for combining other motorsports series in addition to the ones we own with our three national series and ARCA, I think it’s great. You start to mix fan bases and it’s good for everyone.”

“I really believe if motorsports is growing, it’s good for all the different series around the world.”

The 30th anniversary of the Brickyard 400 is scheduled for July 21, 2024.