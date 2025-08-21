"It’s not in Goodyear’s best interest": Dale Earnhardt Jr. backs NASCAR tiremaker’s effort to improve Next Gen racing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently gave a shout-out to Goodyear for developing the softer tires when most tire manufacturers avoid designing fast-wearing tires.

Ad

NASCAR has been wrestling with tire issues with the Next Gen car since its debut. When Goodyear switched to a more eco-friendly tire compound, the tires stopped wearing gradually and instead shed rubber unevenly. As a result, the tires became too hard for sustained grip, and all cars maintained nearly identical speeds throughout the race. This drained on track action of the excitement, but the softer tire "option" changed racing on short tracks for the better in 2024.

Ad

Trending

The option tire with red sidewall lettering delivered more grip early but wore quickly. It changed lap times, gave drivers chances to pass, and added strategy mid-race to make races feel more dynamic. On a recent episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast, the JR Motorsports co-owner commended Goodyear for stepping up.

"I didn't really think that that would be possible. So, I'm excited about Goodyear's ability to make a tire that wears out and can cause a driver to struggle," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (17:20 onwards).

Ad

He noted that tire makers worry about their brand image, and making better racing is a bonus, not the top priority.

"It's not in Goodyear's best interest to make a tire that's failing... Some of these big players in the tire manufacturing world were asked about why they don't want to be in some of the bigger series in motorsports and they said they want us to make a tire that degrades over the course of the race. That's not good for our business," Earnhardt Jr. said .

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, the 0.625-mile oval short track in North Wilkesboro will host the first points NASCAR Cup Series race since 1996 next season.

"Finishes the entire rebirth story" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. on North Wilkesboro Speedway's return to the Cup schedule

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to the 2026 schedule with excitement on his podcast. The Cup broadcaster for Amazon and TNT said it completes the track's rebirth story.

Ad

The track opened a year before NASCAR was officially established in 1947 and hosted its first Cup Series event in 1949. It continued to be a NASCAR staple until 1996 but lay dormant for over two decades. Its revival this decade started with the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023.

"I think it finishes the entire rebirth story. It'll be on in the broadcast window. I will be there to f*****g broadcast it," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (27:28).

However, Earnhardt Jr. added that he was shocked by the All-Star race switch to Dover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.