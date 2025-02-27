“It’s got a mix of everything”: JGR ace Christopher Bell gives crystal clear verdict on 'passing’ at NASCAR Cup race in Mexico

Christopher Bell recently shared his thoughts on NASCAR’s upcoming race in Mexico City as part of this year’s Cup Series schedule. The event, set for the second week of June, will see both the Cup and Xfinity Series compete at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, marking a significant international stop in the 2025 season.

Christopher Bell pilots the #20 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. His career began in the Truck Series, where he secured the 2017 championship before advancing to JGR’s Xfinity Series program in 2018. Bell’s impressive performance earned him a Cup Series opportunity with Leavine Family Racing in 2020. The following year, he returned to JGR, this time competing at NASCAR’s highest level.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by NASCAR insider Bozi Tatarevic on Wednesday, the #20 driver expressed his views on how the race would run in terms of passing other drivers.

"I'm super excited about the Stadium section. Whenever you get down to the end of the race, it has a great opportunity to try and outbreak someone and make a last corner move. Also the front straightaway being so long, it's going to be interesting to see how the draft affects us. I don't know that we've been to a circuit where we have a straightaway that might be capable of getting a draft run, and help a pass getting into Turn 1 there," Bell said.

"It's got a mix of everything and I think that's going to provide, an amazing show. And definitely the best driver, the best team should show up to the top with the diversity in the track," he added.

Christopher Bell clinched his spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a victory in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday. Securing a win early in the season gives the Oklahoma native a chance to focus on refining his performance and building momentum for a stronger playoff run.

Christopher Bell stands by NASCAR’s Atlanta ruling: "It’s the right call"

In a dramatic overtime finish in the Ambetter Health 400, Josh Berry, after leading 56 laps, was caught in a tight squeeze between Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain, sending him into the wall and setting off a multi-car wreck. Unlike the NXS race the previous night, NASCAR wasted no time in throwing the caution, just as Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar, and Kyle Larson went three-wide for the lead.

The decision to throw the caution flag out benefitted Bell as he was narrowly leading the pack. Recently, the JGR driver shared his thoughts on the decision by NASCAR. (via PRN on X)

"We've been down this road before and I myself got crucified at Talladega a couple years ago because they wrecked and I was able to avoid the wreck and I advanced positions and they're like, 'OK, well for now on, whenever the cars wreck on the last lap, the yellow is coming out so that we don't endanger people, and I think it's the right call," Bell said (0:08 onwards).

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will head to the Circuit of The Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday. Can Christopher Bell secure back-to-back wins? Let us know in the comments!

