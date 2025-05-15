"It's gotten a little bit stale": Kyle Larson calls for a 'drastic change' by NASCAR 

Kyle Larson recently commented on Tony Stewart's comments about the state of decision-making in NASCAR. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver and co-owner had criticized NASCAR for not considering drivers' feedback and consideration.

Larson was confronted with this subject, along with the recent murmurs in the NASCAR garage about increased horsepower. Ahead of the race at Kansas, the #5 driver was asked about Stewart's comments and what he'd change in the Next Gen car.

Larson claimed that while he wasn't aware of Stewart's comments, he wasn't sure what he'd change. He said that the drivers would be 'all for trying something new'. But he wasn't sure that changes would lead to the racing being changed drastically.

"It’s a decent size increase, but it’s not massive. I’d be open for it. I know we all are. I think it’s gotten a little bit stale.. the racing obviously, the product and all that. So I think we’re in need of a change, a drastic change, to try and help," Larson said.

He added that increasing the horsepower 'would help', and could turn out to be a step in the right direction.

Kyle Larson addresses whether NASCAR drivers pay attention to the Next Gen criticism

During a media availability session at Kansas, Kyle Larson was asked how much drivers pay attention to the Next Gen criticism and the racing it produces. It's worth mentioning that ever since its introduction, NASCAR's current generation of racecar has been a topic of criticism.

This is because of the lack of engaging and inconsistent racing products on certain types of racetracks, such as short tracks, and more recently, on superspeedways. Moreover, in its first year, the Next Gen car came under heavy scrutiny for its lack of safety, something against which many NASCAR drivers were openly vocal about.

Speaking on whether drivers pay attention to the criticism against the Next Gen car, Larson said that everyone is 'different' in what they've got going:

"I don’t read the media a whole lot, but I would say us drivers were part of the controversy because we were complaining about it just as much as everybody else. It’s weird. Racing could totally flip this weekend. We could have the next three to five races be really exciting, and everybody’s forgotten about the boring races we’ve had before then."

Kyle Larson added that everyone would love to see better racing at all tracks. He claimed that they're all 'greedy people', but mentioned that finding that one solution is usually 'tough.'

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how NASCAR takes the Next Gen development forward with regards to the racing product and the horsepower.

