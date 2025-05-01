"It's a great brain teaser": Jimmie Johnson reflects on ancient engineering after Egypt trip

Jimmie Johnson broke down his trip to Egypt as he spoke of the marvellous engineering behind the pyramids. He called it a "brain teaser" that people were able to build something as massive and impressive as the pyramids over 4,000 years ago.

The Pyramids in Egypt is the last surviving artefact of the ancient seven wonders of the world. These served as the tombs for pharaohs, who were buried with their possessions that they would need in their afterlife, something the people believed in at the time. The engineering marvel behind the pyramids is still a mystery, because it is difficult to assess exactly what process was used to construct them. However, they do make for a beautiful monument.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson recently visited Egypt and marked his presence at the pyramids. He talked about how the pharaohs were deep inside pyramids with their possessions. Johnson also mentioned tomb robbers, who would attempt to steal the valuables from inside the graves.

"Of the early pyramids that were built, they were burying folks. But then they realized that with the rain, the flood seasons, these various elements that they needed to move above ground. And so there was an evolution of the pyramids being built and being above ground. And then, you know, obviously you have this huge landmark that tomb robbers are going to want to see. And they believe that you need to be buried with your possessions. Because once you go to the afterlife, you're going to come back and want that stuff again. That's a treasure that people would go in there and steal."

Jimmie Johnson further revealed that their trip guide revealed that humans have existed for over 700,000 years, and to engineer a marvel like the pyramids 4,500 years ago is quite a "brain teaser."

"That's one of our guides with great conviction had the opinion that humans have been walking this planet for seven hundred thousand years. And so the process that the Egyptians had in place, you know, we think, Oh, wow, forty five hundred years ago, there was a whole thought process and all this engineering that was going on prior to that led to the success that they had. So I don't know, it's just a great brain teaser."

Johnson is one of the most competitive and consistent drivers in NASCAR's history. He won seven Cup Series championships, tying the record with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. Although he retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season, he participates in at least two races per season with his co-owned Legacy Motor Club.

Jimmie Johnson on heading towards his 700th Cup Series race

NASCAR Daytona 500 - Media Day - Source: Getty

Every season, Jimmie Johnson takes part in the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway as a tribute to his debut on the track in 2001. However, his race on the track this year is more iconic as it will mark his 700th start in the Cup Series.

Calling it a "milestone" event, Johnson mentioned that it is special to have his 700th race start on the same track as he debuted on, moreover, it makes it an important race for him.

"I'm like, dang, my first was at Charlotte and now my 700th will be at Charlotte," Jimmie Johnson added. "And so, you know, it's put a lot more weight on it. And I found that now, you know, my starts are far in few between. And the experience I had going into the Hall of Fame, I am now reflecting and savoring my career in these moments that I have to be back in the car and experience the stuff. So I'm really excited for Charlotte and very thankful that, you know, it's a big milestone event."

Jimmie Johnson had a competitive drive in the #84 Toyota earlier this season racing at the Daytona 500. He finished the race in third-place after the late caution.

