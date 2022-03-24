"It's been a great start" - William Byron feels Atlanta win 'was due'

Last weekend’s winner William Byron showed his full potential at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 24-year-old led a total of 111 laps out of 325 which is not easy to do in a race that includes 46 lead changes among 20 different drivers.

No doubt the win has been a confidence booster for him as he became the 3rd different winner from Hendrick Motorsports in the season's first five races.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck William Byron led a career-high 111 laps today. Previous career high was 102 laps led (his Homestead victory last season). William Byron led a career-high 111 laps today. Previous career high was 102 laps led (his Homestead victory last season).

The Charlotte-born driver made his full-time Cup Series debut with Hendrick Motorsports in 2018. In his fifth season with the team, Byron feels that he is more comfortable as a Cup driver.

Speaking about his third Cup Series win in Atlanta, Byron said:

“Then ultimately, just having that good group around you and people that you trust and can work with. It’s been a great start to the year. We’ve had a ton of speed. Obviously had some wrecks and things, but I felt like [the win] was due.”

Further expressing his feelings of victory, Byron said:

“Cup races are so hard to win, and I feel like anytime you win one it’s just such an exciting feeling. It’s a little bit different, though, when you have a nice lead or you’ve got a dominant car all day. It’s just a crazy, exhilarating feeling when you win at a kind of superspeedway-style race because you’re constantly working – it’s never really guaranteed.”

NASCAR now heads to its first road course race of the season this week at the Circuit of the Americas. Byron, currently placed 4th in the points table, appears to have a fast car for Sunday and will look forward to capturing back-to-back wins.

William Byron’s first win at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, William Byron registered his third NASCAR Cup Series victory at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. The victory marked his first win of the season as well as his first at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

William Byron @WilliamByron What a day!! We never stopped working. Crazy racing today at Atlanta. So thankful, winning in Cup is special. What a day!! We never stopped working. Crazy racing today at Atlanta. So thankful, winning in Cup is special. https://t.co/ZaOWIyUZFE

The win also made him the fifth different winner through the first five races of the 2022 season. In achieving this feat, he marked the third win for Hendrick Motorsports, joining teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman.

