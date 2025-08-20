"It's happening again": Kevin Harvick on Joey Logano and Team Penske finding their groove ahead of playoffs

At Richmond, Joey Logano ended up with a fourth place finish, having started the race from behind the pack. Logano, who already has one win to his name, which came at Texas, is heading into the playoffs with a 12th place ranking on the standings currently.

Talking about his clutch drive at Richmond, Happy Hour co-host Katelyn Vincie mentioned that it is at this stage of the season when Team Penske drivers 'start to come around.' It's worth mentioning that, apart from his win at Texas, Joey Logano has had only a couple of finishes inside the top 5.

His record this season isn't far from where he stood at this stage of the season last year, when he had a win, three top 5s in the regular season, and emerged as the champion at Phoenix. Logano won three races in the playoffs, including Phoenix on his way to a third Cup title.

Talking about him once again, finding his groove as the regular season winds down, Kevin Harvick said of Joey Logano:

"It's happening again. Here we go. And when you look at the playoff races, I mean, half the tracks are are pro-Penske with the places that they can perform well. And they've been good at Kansas, they've been good at Vegas. You show up at Richmond, they got three cars in the top five. You just can't ever count these guys out. Logano has the trouble in practice here. He has a flat tire in the race and still finishes in the top five." [21:40]

Harvick recalled on Logano's comments after Richmond, where the #22 driver had claimed his car was capable of winning the race. The former NASCAR driver said that Joey Logano was also dominant at St. Louis, and now is the time of the year when Team Penske cars 'show back up.'

Kevin Harvick commended Joey Logano's mentality following his 2024 title win

Following Joey Logano's clinching of his third Cup title at Phoenix in 2024, Kevin Harvick claimed his former rival has 'a special talent.' Harvick pointed to Logano's gift in balancing his life with his family, being grounded with his team, and also being very confident.

"He’s dangerous and they let this guy back in the championship chase and they capitalized on every single moment that they kept handing him," Harvick said of Logano.

The former #4 driver said that he found Logano putting more pressure on himself an interesting aspect. Harvick claimed that from a managerial side, there's a facet of making drivers comfortable being uncomfortable. This is what he said was 'never more true' than what Joey Logano said when he welcomed the pressure.

Harvick claimed that as a competitor, there's nothing better than having one's back against the wall while under pressure and succeeding in those moments.

