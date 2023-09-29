Ross Chastain admits he's proud of his former Truck Series teammate Carson Hocevar's recent performances in the cup series. Hocevar's 2023 season has been an impressive one especially since it's not easy for new drivers to get things going as soon as they get into the car. Hocevar has been known for having a very aggressive approach to racing and that has somewhat spilled over into the cup series as well.

The driver has not finished outside of the top 20 in his last four performances and for someone who is just starting out, this is impressive. Not only that but what stands out even more is that the driver has effected some aggressive maneuvers and strong pace. Even his qualifying has been very impressive as he's started three of the last four races inside the top 20 with the lone exception being the race in Kansas.

As quoted by NBC Sports, Ross Chastain admitted that he was very impressed and proud of what his former teammate has achieved. Talking about how the growth trajectory seems to be faster for him than others, Ross said,

“Putting together Cup races, you only know if you can do that when you get here. I think it’s happening a little quicker for him than most — especially me — but I’m proud of him and I’m proud of the work he’s put in."

Ross Chastain's teammate on his aggressive approach

Carson Hocevar told NBC Sports ahead of the Talladega weekend that the aggressive approach comes naturally to him and this has seemingly helped him be comfortable in the cup series. Talking about how he was not too scared of crashes and how he had taken the fact that mistakes happen in his stride, Ross Chastain's former teammate said,

“I felt comfortable really being aggressive. I think a lot of guys that get in this car, they’re scared to crash where I haven’t been scared once. Crashing is a part of racing and making mistakes is a part of racing. I think the biggest mistake for me would be not driving at 100% because I’m nervous. If I was nervous about crashing or spinning, I don’t belong to be out there.”

Ross Chastain finds himself in 6th position in the championship at the moment. He's coming off the runner-up result in Texas as the driver overtook Bubba Wallace after the final restart.