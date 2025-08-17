"It’s very hard when he’s your grandfather": Austin Dillon opens up on arguments with Richard Childress over RCR’s direction

RCR is one of the most revered names in the NASCAR sphere, operated by Richard Childress, and Austin Dillon has opened up on the challenges that he has faced while discussing the team's trajectory with his grandfather. The 35-year-old shared the difficulties he faced while talking about the squad's operations, as it usually boiled over into arguments.

Ad

The Welcome-born driver has been a staple of the RCR squad since 2014. Owing to his grandfather owning the team, his position within the squad is relatively stable.

Dillon aspires for more with RCR, as the squad secured its last Cup Series victory more than three decades ago. With the 79-year-old being in command of the ship, the two often burst into arguments, which makes it difficult for the No. 3 driver to continue the stalemate, as he is his grandfather.

Ad

Trending

The 35-year-old said in the post-race press conference at the Richmond Raceway:

"Well, I mean, we have knockdown dragouts between the two of us. We get into arguments to the point of frustration, and it's very hard when he's your grandfather to have an argument with him because you don't want to argue about it, but, there's certain directions we've got to go and move this boat forward, right? And uh I'm constantly pushing him. My brother (Ty Dillon) has stepped in now and and trying to help as well."

Ad

Ad

On the other hand, Austin Dillon made a redemption drive at Richmond on Saturday by claiming a clean race win this time around.

Austin Dillon explains how last year's Richmond race saga left a sour taste in his grandfather's camp

Richard Childress (L) and Austin Dillon (R) celebrating after winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Imagn

Austin Dillon has won six races in his Cup Series career. However, one stood out most among the stock car racing realm, the 2024 Cook Out 400.

Ad

The RCR driver had won the race after bumping Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin in the pursuit of victory, which was reprimanded by NASCAR in the form of taking away his playoff berth.

This whole saga took a toll on RCR owner Richard Childress, as Dillon revealed in the post-race press conference:

"You can tell one thing, I think that hurt him was last year over this whole Richmond race, going through that process and it stung to him because he felt like NASCAR kind of let him down in a way, which they had to make a call, and I got over it."

On the other hand, no antics are expected to happen this time around as Austin Dillon has secured his fifth playoff appearance in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.