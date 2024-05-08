“It’s hard to imagine”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter addresses recent speculation around historic NASCAR racetrack

Freddie Kraft, the spotter of Bubba Wallace, recently shared his take on the idea of Bowman Gray Stadium potentially becoming a fixture on the NASCAR schedule. The historical venue was acquired by NASCAR earlier in March this year.

And Mike Joy of FOX Sports made a comment on air during the recent Cup race at Kansas about Bowman Gray potentially being a contender for hosting a race in the near future.

Reacting to this on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Kraft remarked that the issue with that venue is its limited capacity, exclaiming:

"The issue there is that it doesn't hold many people. Let's have the championship race there, f**k it. But I'm joking, obviously," Kraft said.

He then elaborated on the real reasons why Bowman Gray, while it would make sense for it to host a NASCAR race, simply won't be as practical as any other racetrack. Kraft also suggested where such a race at such a venue could be positioned on the calendar.

"It's hard to imagine having a race there when it only holds 17,000 people, so it's hard to see us having a Cup race there with that small of a crowd, but maybe that's just a high market ticket then. Like we saw last year, you go to North Wilkesboro the first year and it sells out immediately," he added.

Although the spotter claimed that it'll be tough to see a Cup race at Bowman Gray, he said that isn't against it and wants NASCAR to "go back up there."

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. speculated on what NASCAR is cooking with Bowman Gray

Just as the news of NASCAR acquiring Bowman Gray Stadium was announced in March, Hall of Famer and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. wondered what the implications of acquiring the old racetrack could be.

Speculating on the matter, Earnhardt wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle:

He wrote, "Is NASCAR about to give us the Clash at BG in 2025?"

Expand Tweet

Keeping in mind Freddie Kraft's recent comments, as well as Earnhardt Jr.'s thoughts on the matter, a Clash race at Bowman Gray seems like an idea too good to be true for practical reasons.

However, if one considers what NASCAR did with the LA Coliseum regarding the Clash, then the idea of Bowman Gray hosting the season-opening exhibition race doesn't sound as unlikely.

After all, racing at a venue like Bowman Gray would be a challenge in all the right ways for NASCAR while also being a display of being connected to the roots, which would make sense considering how North Wilkesboro landed a spot on the schedule as well.