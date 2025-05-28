"It's hard to know what to do": Joey Logano breaks down the closing laps strategy for the Coca-Cola 600

Joey Logano discussed the closing laps strategy for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the lengthiest and most daunting race in the NASCAR calendar. Speaking to Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the Team Penske driver pointed out how dropping down a lap would jeopardize one's race, and the driver would not "gain anything."

Ad

NASCAR concluded its 13th Cup Series race of the season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was one of the crown jewels of motorsport races and was won by Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing.

Chastain pulled off a miracle by winning the race despite starting from the back of the pack (40th place). He held off William Byron to secure a thrilling win and qualified for the NASCAR playoffs. Joey Logano, however, came home in 17th place.

Ad

Trending

Even though the Team Penske driver's recent results at this track have not been outstanding, Logano still has experience winning there. The #22 driver claimed the Bank of America 500 at this track in 2015, and banking on this experience, the reigning Cup Series champion said about racing in Charlotte in the closing laps:

"You go down a lap, it's over, right? You're gonna finish where you are. Then you get the lucky dog, and you're starting at the tail end of the whole field, you're not gonna gain anything. You're just gonna be where you're at. So I was wondering what to do, too."

Ad

"I'm sitting in there and like, 'ah I need those kind of run, as fast as I can, like Get out of here, and I was kinda wanna get away, and call me back up, and then it's just like well I'm just here at this point, you're in a spot, it's hard to know what to do in those positions to be honest with you," he added. (0:58-1:30)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The victory in 2015 was Joey Logano's first at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it was indeed a dominant one. He led 227 out of 334 laps and held off Kevin Harvick on his way to the 12th Cup Series victory.

Joey Logano shared his thoughts after an underwhelming Charlotte finish

Following an underwhelming outing on Sunday, May 25, in the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Joey Logano shared a post on social media, summing up his thoughts. The three-time Cup Series winner wrote on X:

Ad

"Finished 17th in yesterday’s #CocaCola600 at @CLTMotorSpdwy . Not the final result we wanted, but at the end of the night, we remember how thankful we are to do what we love, because of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to those who are currently sacrificing so much to help protect this country. Thank You to all those who have and currently serve."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano started his race in 16th place, but lost multiple places during Stage 1 to finish in 28th place. The Team Penske driver failed to improve in Stage 2 as he went down further to post a 32nd-place finish. In Stage 3, he came home in 25th place and crossed the checkered flag in 17th place in the final stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.