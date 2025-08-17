“It’s hard to be specific”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on his racing future 

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR legend, recently shared his chances of racing more in the future. This came after his involvement in the CARS Tour race at Anderson Motor Speedway.Junior has been involved with the CARS Tour, a late model stock car racing series. He raced in the historic No. 8 Budweiser baseball car at the 2025 event at the Anderson Motor Speedway. He qualified 22nd but worked his way up through the field via a methodical process, making his way into the top 10 before losing control coming out of turn four with 73 laps left in the race. This did not stop him as he went on to compete and ended 10th in the race, showing endurance and good race craft in the competitive pack.Earnhardt Jr. continues to be involved in racing, after retiring on a full-time basis in NASCAR, to some extent, through his participation in the CARS Tour. He does not race as often as he used to, but still does it with zeal and a fun-loving atmosphere that racing offers to him. He said while speaking to Racing America:&quot;It's hard to be specific, you know, I get to do this, I mean I do this because it's fun, I don't need or have to do it, I love the tour, I love this type of racing and I want to be around it and maybe you could put yourself in my shoes with your line of work or whatever it is you're passionate about, but like if you went to an event and knew you could go to cover it, but you decided just to go to be a spectator, you might regret not being there to cover it. &quot;Junior further added:&quot;So I come here and I'm like, man, what if I showed up and I didn't drive, I might wish I would have raced, right? So I'm trying to push myself to run a little bit more and we run about four races a year, that's pretty good for me.&quot;By 2025, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have a mixed and selective racing calendar coupled with broadcasting. He has announced that he will compete in a number of Late Model Stock Car races in the course of the year, including a CARS Tour race at Florence Motor Speedway in South Carolina on August 29. Along with the Florence race, he will race again in October at Tri-County Speedway and has hinted at other potential Late Model races, one in April, as well as an event in October.Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives straightforward explanation on return of his iconic #8 Budweiser rideDale Earnhardt Jr. made a special return to racing in 2025 by driving the iconic red No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet, a car scheme deeply connected to his early NASCAR career and family legacy. He managed to reclaim the #8 licensing from his stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt, which allowed him to bring back the classic Budweiser &quot;baseball&quot; throwback livery for selected Late Model Stock Car races. He spoke to FloRacing and said:“This deal with Budweiser was really interesting, the story behind it coming together. We reached out to Bud, I said to Kelley (Earnhardt-Miller, sister) and everybody at JR Motorsports, just like, ‘Man, I like to run that red car one time.”“We got the #8 licensing back, and that just made sense. So we called Bud, and they weren't sure what we were talking about doing. They didn't really understand the kind of ask we had,” he added.Originally aiming for just a one-off race, Earnhardt Jr. was surprised when Budweiser extended the deal to include multiple races, including the 2025 event at Anderson Motor Speedway, marking the brand and car’s return to the track after many years.