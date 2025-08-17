“It’s hard to be specific”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on his racing future 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 17, 2025 18:45 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Dale Earnhardt Jr. signs autographs while walking through the infield Saturday, July 26, 2025, prior to qualifying for the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Dale Earnhardt Jr. signs autographs while walking through the infield Saturday, July 26, 2025, prior to qualifying for the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR legend, recently shared his chances of racing more in the future. This came after his involvement in the CARS Tour race at Anderson Motor Speedway.

Ad

Junior has been involved with the CARS Tour, a late model stock car racing series. He raced in the historic No. 8 Budweiser baseball car at the 2025 event at the Anderson Motor Speedway. He qualified 22nd but worked his way up through the field via a methodical process, making his way into the top 10 before losing control coming out of turn four with 73 laps left in the race. This did not stop him as he went on to compete and ended 10th in the race, showing endurance and good race craft in the competitive pack.

Ad
Trending

Earnhardt Jr. continues to be involved in racing, after retiring on a full-time basis in NASCAR, to some extent, through his participation in the CARS Tour. He does not race as often as he used to, but still does it with zeal and a fun-loving atmosphere that racing offers to him. He said while speaking to Racing America:

"It's hard to be specific, you know, I get to do this, I mean I do this because it's fun, I don't need or have to do it, I love the tour, I love this type of racing and I want to be around it and maybe you could put yourself in my shoes with your line of work or whatever it is you're passionate about, but like if you went to an event and knew you could go to cover it, but you decided just to go to be a spectator, you might regret not being there to cover it. "
Ad

Junior further added:

"So I come here and I'm like, man, what if I showed up and I didn't drive, I might wish I would have raced, right? So I'm trying to push myself to run a little bit more and we run about four races a year, that's pretty good for me."
Ad

By 2025, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have a mixed and selective racing calendar coupled with broadcasting. He has announced that he will compete in a number of Late Model Stock Car races in the course of the year, including a CARS Tour race at Florence Motor Speedway in South Carolina on August 29. Along with the Florence race, he will race again in October at Tri-County Speedway and has hinted at other potential Late Model races, one in April, as well as an event in October.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives straightforward explanation on return of his iconic #8 Budweiser ride

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made a special return to racing in 2025 by driving the iconic red No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet, a car scheme deeply connected to his early NASCAR career and family legacy. He managed to reclaim the #8 licensing from his stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt, which allowed him to bring back the classic Budweiser "baseball" throwback livery for selected Late Model Stock Car races. He spoke to FloRacing and said:

Ad
“This deal with Budweiser was really interesting, the story behind it coming together. We reached out to Bud, I said to Kelley (Earnhardt-Miller, sister) and everybody at JR Motorsports, just like, ‘Man, I like to run that red car one time.”
“We got the #8 licensing back, and that just made sense. So we called Bud, and they weren't sure what we were talking about doing. They didn't really understand the kind of ask we had,” he added.

Originally aiming for just a one-off race, Earnhardt Jr. was surprised when Budweiser extended the deal to include multiple races, including the 2025 event at Anderson Motor Speedway, marking the brand and car’s return to the track after many years.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications