“It’s helping with some life lessons”: Denny Hamlin learning 'patience' from newfound love of fishing

Denny Hamlin has recently revealed that he has grown to love fishing, which he claimed is helping him learn some great life lessons, including patience. Hamlin spoke about fishing as one of the relaxing escapes out of the busy world of having three children and the needs of his racing profession.Denny Hamlin has highlighted how the time spent close to the water enables him to take his time and learn to be patient, which he confesses is an aspect he should work on himself. He said waiting hours and hours without a fish teaches him the virtue of enduring, which he finds of value in his maturation as an individual.Hamlin stated that although fishing may be a tedious practice, it is a great way to have enjoyment and a relaxing getaway where he can temporarily shut off the noise and stress of everyday life. He claimed that mere repetition of casting without immediate returns can be compared with his attitude towards tackling the problems patiently. He said on Kevin Harvick’s Harvick Happy Hour podcast:&quot;There is so much chaos. Obviously, we know all the things that I'm going through and I feel like it is my moment that it's quiet. You know, even we both live in a house with multiple children and even your house at times is a chaotic spot where it's like, oh my gosh, I'm just trying to lock myself in a room and just have some quiet here for a second. And the water is the place for me to do that. And I found, you know, great enjoyment out of just slowing down. I mean, it's teaching me patience. &quot;He further added:&quot;You know, you can go out there for hours and hours and just keep casting and not even get a bite. But it teaches me patience. And that's something that I feel like I need to improve on as a person is being, you know, a more patient person. And I think that it's helping with some lessons. And if I can catch a fish on the way, that'd be great.&quot;Denny Hamlin recently dominated the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Gateway and won from the pole, leading 75 out of 240 laps.Denny Hamlin shares heartfelt message after giving Joe Gibbs a career milestoneThe Gateway race was a very important event in the career of Denny Hamlin as he achieved his fifth victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, a success that was more than a simple trophy. The win was the 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory of Toyota, a feat that Hamlin desperately needed to gain for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota. Hamlin is now tied by the number of wins with Kyle Busch for the most successful in Toyota Cup history. Speaking about the achievement, Denny Hamlin underlined how significant this feat is to him and the team:“It's monumental in so many different ways. Obviously, this ties me with Kyle with the most wins in a Toyota. You know this been a lot. I wanted to get 200 really bad for these guys and I certainly knew I wasn't going to be around for the 300. So this is my last opportunity to get a big win for them,” Hamlin said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Hamlin has been with Joe Gibbs Racing since his Cup debut in 2005, and his recent victory reinforced his enduring commitment and success with the organization.