  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “It’s helping with some life lessons”: Denny Hamlin learning 'patience' from newfound love of fishing

“It’s helping with some life lessons”: Denny Hamlin learning 'patience' from newfound love of fishing

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 08, 2025 20:53 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin (11) hosts the trophy after winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has recently revealed that he has grown to love fishing, which he claimed is helping him learn some great life lessons, including patience. Hamlin spoke about fishing as one of the relaxing escapes out of the busy world of having three children and the needs of his racing profession.

Ad

Denny Hamlin has highlighted how the time spent close to the water enables him to take his time and learn to be patient, which he confesses is an aspect he should work on himself. He said waiting hours and hours without a fish teaches him the virtue of enduring, which he finds of value in his maturation as an individual.

Hamlin stated that although fishing may be a tedious practice, it is a great way to have enjoyment and a relaxing getaway where he can temporarily shut off the noise and stress of everyday life. He claimed that mere repetition of casting without immediate returns can be compared with his attitude towards tackling the problems patiently. He said on Kevin Harvick’s Harvick Happy Hour podcast:

Ad
Trending
"There is so much chaos. Obviously, we know all the things that I'm going through and I feel like it is my moment that it's quiet. You know, even we both live in a house with multiple children and even your house at times is a chaotic spot where it's like, oh my gosh, I'm just trying to lock myself in a room and just have some quiet here for a second. And the water is the place for me to do that. And I found, you know, great enjoyment out of just slowing down. I mean, it's teaching me patience. "
Ad

He further added:

"You know, you can go out there for hours and hours and just keep casting and not even get a bite. But it teaches me patience. And that's something that I feel like I need to improve on as a person is being, you know, a more patient person. And I think that it's helping with some lessons. And if I can catch a fish on the way, that'd be great."
Ad
Ad

Denny Hamlin recently dominated the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Gateway and won from the pole, leading 75 out of 240 laps.

Denny Hamlin shares heartfelt message after giving Joe Gibbs a career milestone

The Gateway race was a very important event in the career of Denny Hamlin as he achieved his fifth victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, a success that was more than a simple trophy. The win was the 200th NASCAR Cup Series victory of Toyota, a feat that Hamlin desperately needed to gain for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota.

Ad

Hamlin is now tied by the number of wins with Kyle Busch for the most successful in Toyota Cup history. Speaking about the achievement, Denny Hamlin underlined how significant this feat is to him and the team:

“It's monumental in so many different ways. Obviously, this ties me with Kyle with the most wins in a Toyota. You know this been a lot. I wanted to get 200 really bad for these guys and I certainly knew I wasn't going to be around for the 300. So this is my last opportunity to get a big win for them,” Hamlin said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Hamlin has been with Joe Gibbs Racing since his Cup debut in 2005, and his recent victory reinforced his enduring commitment and success with the organization.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications