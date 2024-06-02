"It's not ideal...300 people looking for jobs" - Josh Berry on Stewart-Haas Racing closure

Stewart Haas Racing driver Josh Berry spoke about the unideal circumstances created by the team's decision to close shop at the end of the season. He emphasized that the livelihood of 300 employees will be affected by the decision.

On May 28, Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced that SHR would close shop at the end of the season. The organization fields four cars in the NASCAR Cup Series and two cars in the Xfinity Series, employing over 300 people.

In a recent interview at World Wide Technology Raceway, Josh Berry was questioned if the uncertainty about their future served as a distraction for the team. Berry indicated that the current situation was not ideal, as the entire organization was trying to secure their future while putting in their best efforts for the ongoing season.

"I mean it's not ideal. You don't want to have a whole company of two to three hundred looking for jobs right now and trying to work through that. It's not ideal," he said via Frontstrech (at 4:33).

During such testing times, Berry recalled a particular conversation with his ally Dale Earnhardt Jr. The #4 Ford driver remembered expressing his frustrations about having to drive with his career on the line in every session. Dale Jr. advised him that such situations brought out the best in a person.

"I think back to some advice Dale Jr. gave me about over a year ago, maybe it was around the time when I drove the #9 car and I was like 'Man I'm so tired of racing for my life every lap, every practice and every qualifying session.' And he said that's when you're at your best, so that's what we plan on doing for the rest of the year," Berry said.

Josh Berry reckons he and the entire organization will similarly embrace the pressure and put in their best efforts for the rest of the season.

Josh Berry elaborates on his mindset for the rest of the season

The #4 Stewart Haas Racing driver stated that the team's closure hasn't brought any change in his mindset. He explained that he has always raced for a job and had to work hard for every opportunity in his racing career.

As Josh Berry finds himself without a ride for the upcoming NASCAR season, he said he'll continue to race hard and fight for his future at the Cup level.

"As far as I can remember I've had to race for a job right. My dad doesn't pay for me to race, I've had to work for every opportunity I've got and I've been thankful to have some amazing people in my life that have supported me and gave me opportunities to race. So for my side of things, nothing's really going to change," he said during the aforementioned interview [at 6:31].

From working as a bank teller to driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, Berry has come a long way, but the uncertainty surrounding his Cup Series future continues to linger.