"It's just the beginning" - Christopher Bell hoping for more wins in 2023 Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was arguably one of the most impressive drivers of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 27-year-old was the only Toyota driver to secure the final four spot and ended the season in third place in the Championship standings.

Bell had a slow start at the start of the season, but he made a comeback and ended the season with multiple wins, a career high in top-10 finishes, and first-ever appearance in the Championship Race. According to racer.com, Christopher Bell is hoping that last season's success will be just the beginning for him and his #20 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Bell also said that he is capable of carrying the same performance in the 2023 season and beyond:

"I hope that it’s just the beginning. I feel like our 20 group is capable of winning a lot of races in 2023 and hopefully, we can carry that into 2024 and ’25."

Bell's three wins were a personal milestone and it was also the first time in three seasons as a full-time Cup driver that he managed to win multiple races. The #20 driver's last two wins came in a must-win situation at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Christopher Bell further stated:

"At the Charlotte road course, we didn’t win a race, we just moved to the next round. Same thing with Martinsville. I felt like, in the moment, I didn’t win a race, I just advanced to the next round. But whenever you have time to reminisce and look at it, I have a Martinsville clock in my house, so that’s pretty cool."

"I hope I improved from 2021 to 2022" - Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell’s improved performance has a lot to do with his increased confidence in his equipment. The #20 Toyota driver hopes that he has improved this season compared to the previous season. Bell also said that he could have done better in 2021 if had had the same opportunity.

Christopher Bell mentioned:

"The biggest piece of that is having confidence in my equipment, having confidence in my car. I hope I improved from 2021 to 2022, but I do feel like I could have performed well in 2021 if we had the opportunity, me and Adam, to get on the same page and him give me what I needed to be successful earlier in our outing."

The 27-year-old continued:

"In 2022, starting off the year at California and Vegas, those were two really big learning curves because we were able to make changes to the car, and I was able to show Adam if he gives what I need in the car, then I can be successful and be fast."

Christopher Bell will next be seen in action in the Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5th, 2023.

