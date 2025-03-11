“It’s just the beginning”: Zane Smith’s wife McCall ‘super proud’ of FRM driver’s 2025 start

Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, praised her husband's 2025 Cup Series start on social media. Mrs. Smith, from her X account, recently hailed the Front Row Motorsports driver's performance amid Smith's ninth-place finish at the Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday's race at Phoenix saw Christopher Bell emerge victorious once again after he held off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin. With this, Bell became the first driver to win three back-to-back Cup Series races in the NASCAR Next Gen car era.

While Bell claimed his third win at Arizona, Smith of FRM also had a decent outing. He started his race from 26th place and improved significantly to take home a Top 10 finish. He finished the race in ninth place, ahead of Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott and behind Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch.

Reacting to the achievement, Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, shared her thoughts on the micro-blogging site. Here's what she wrote:

"Super proud of Zane and the whole 38 team in Phoenix!! Showed up with speed and made it count on Sunday, coming home with Zane’s first top 10 of 2025! Been so much fun already with this group, and it’s just the beginning!"

Zane and McCall Smith have been in a relationship since their teenage years. They got engaged in April 2022 and married nearly two years later in January 2024. McCall Smith (previously McCall Goulding) is the sister of former Rick Ware Racing and SS-Green Light Racing driver Gray Goulding.

Zane Smith made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2022, and as of the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, this was his 45th race in the top tier of stock racing. Interestingly, his ninth-place finish was the fifth of his career and the first of his season.

Zane Smith conveys his feelings following an impressive Phoenix Raceway outing

Zane Smith (38) during the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Zane Smith shared his thoughts after the impressive ninth-place finish at the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Reacting to his race, here's what the Front Row Motorsports driver told Frontsretch on YouTube:

"Yeah, I mean scratch qualifying. It was good weekend for us man. We just had a strong car in practice. I liked it straight from the get go and then in the race, really liked it. Was able to make hay on restarts, and we just got better as the round went on which is obviously a big thing to have here, so proud of the effort."

Following this, he took a trip down memory lane to remember how the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway turned out for him.

Here's what he had to say about it:

"Last time I was here, it ended pretty bad with the break failure and hitting the wall down in one and two, not knowing what was next for next year. So, to have this is some good redemption." (0:44 onwards)

Zane Smith drives the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series alongside Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland.

