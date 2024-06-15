Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch reflected on the final lap contact with Ross Chastain at Sonoma Raceway. He insisted that the "dumb" incident could have been avoided by the Trackhouse Racing driver.

Busch was running short of fuel on the final lap when Chastain locked up and made contact with the rear of the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy. The #1 Trackhouse Racing driver got away unscathed to claim a top-five result, while Busch dropped down the order to finish 12th.

One week later, Kyle Busch reflected on the last lap incident with Ross Chastain. Busch admitted he made a mistake entering Turn 4A, but left ample space for Chastain to get by, knowing that faster cars would eventually overtake him.

Trending

"It stumbled getting into four but I'm not sure that made any difference. I was far enough off line, a groove and half out of the way and he just comes barrelling on in there and blows through my door," he told Bob Pockrass at Iowa Speedway.

The 39-year-old NASCAR veteran said that drivers are bound to run into each other every weekend. However, he termed the last lap incident as "dumb" and avoidable.

"It is what it is, 40 guys fighting for the same real estate each week on the race track and you are bound to run into one another. It's just dumb when it happens like last week where I gave a whole groove to faster car that was gonna pass me anyways and I get wiped out," he added.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch was limping around the track to reach the checkered flag as he was short on fuel. He reckoned he would have finished in the top 10 if he hadn't turned around on the final lap.

Ross Chastain admits fault in last-lap contact with Kyle Busch

The #1 Trackhouse Racing driver accepted the blame for the last-lap contact with Kyle Busch at Sonoma Raceway. He explained that Busch checked up on the entry to the corner so he had to dive down on the inside, but locked up his tires and made contact with the #8 Chevy.

"He checked up on the straightaway and I popped out to avoid him and then I locked up. That's what I know and then I turned him around so I'm at fault for that probably. Hate it for that and then getting run into by the 9 coming into 11," he was quoted by Daily Express.

Kyle Busch's recent misfortune has dropped him below the playoff cutoff line, trailing Bubba Wallace by 8 points. Ross Chastain also hasn't advanced to the playoffs but has a 73-point advantage over the cut-off line.

Looking for a turnaround in Iowa, Busch starts seventh on the grid, 10 spots ahead of Chastain in 17th position. The Iowa Corn 350 is scheduled for this Sunday (June 16) at 7:00 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback