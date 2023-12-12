“It’s just about execution to our potential as a race team”: Carson Hocevar has ‘nothing to prove’ anyone after bagging full-time Cup Series drive

Emerging NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar, who will make his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut next season, has claimed that he has nothing to prove after getting a full-time seat in the aforementioned series.

After an impressive performance in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, Hocevar got a promotion to compete full-time in NASCAR's top-tier series in 2024. The 20-year-old driver was signed by Spire Motorsports. He will replace Ty Dillon in the #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and will be in the fight for the Rookie of the Year award.

Expand Tweet

In a post on X from The Daily Downforce, asking for fans' feedback on what Carson Hocevar needs to prove in the Cup Series, Hocevar replied ‘nothing”. He feels that he proved to himself that he could compete with his heroes in the Cup Series. He acknowledged that he might have something to prove to the public opinion, but said that he wasn’t worried about it.

“Nothing, atleast i don’t think so, proved to myself that i could compete with some of my hero’s and my team have more confidence in me then i did before getting more chances last year. not sure what more to prove other then for public opinion, but that’s when you overextend. It’s just about execution to our potential as an organization and as a race team, Hocevar wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

“I know it seems like a big jump” – Carson Hocevar

The Michigan native had a career-best season in his young NASCAR career in 2023. He won the four races, along with 11 top-five finishes and made it into the championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He ended the season in third place in the championship standings.

He also made five Xfinity starts where he scored two top-10 finishes with Spire Motorsports and made nine Cup starts recording five top-20 results.

Carson Hocevar has taken a massive jump from Truck Series to Cup Series in a very young racing career.

Hocevar said:

“I know it seems like a big jump. With all the tools and resources, and everybody at Spire Motorsports, they have put a lot of faith in me, and I have a lot of faith in them. We all have faith in the whole programme. I feel like we can come out of the gate like we’ve done this for years.”