"It's just such a f**king crapshoot now": Denny Hamlin raises urgency on NASCAR's superspeedway issue

Denny Hamlin recently expressed his frustrations about the state of superspeedway racing in NASCAR. Following the Daytona 500, where Hamlin was involved in a wreck, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver took the mic on his podcast Actions Detrimental and addressed this subject.

It's worth mentioning that Denny Hamlin is one of the most accomplished drivers at superspeedways in NASCAR history. The 23XI Racing co-owner has three Daytona 500 wins to his name along with a couple of wins at Talladega.

Speaking about his frustrations on what it takes to win at superspeedways in present day, the 44-year-old said:

"I spend so much money at 23XI doing sure that my teams and my drivers have the best cars available to go out there and compete for a win. But it's just such a f**king crapshoot now. I hate that what is supposed to be our most prestigious race, the showcase of heroes, is luck. It is luck and I don't care how else you want to say it."

"It is luck. And it's luck because you just have to avoid the wrecks. And then if you can get lucky enough to where you avoid the wreck and then the track stays green and you get to race back like I don't know anymore and I just I've become I've grown really really agitated with how we've gotten here," he added. [8:55]

Denny Hamlin breaks down what makes modern NASCAR racecars bad at superspeedway racing

Further sharing his thoughts on this subject, Denny Hamlin recalled the time NASCAR used to have racecars running speeds of 200mph in superspeedways. The JGR driver said those cars were difficult to handle and their tires would wear out soon which was 'a big factor.'

Because of the nature of the cars, Hamlin said drivers would give each other more space on the track since the cars were 'always out of control.' But after a few incidents of cars flipping, NASCAR began to slow them down, to the point where now the Next Gen cars run 175-180mph while still getting fliped. Denny Hamlin mentioned that NASCAR has slowed down the racecars to the point where every car is 'just planted to the ground', leading to drivers heading down a straightaway just 'ram-roding each other from behind.'

"It's a product of the cars are way too easy to drive, they have way too much grip, way too much drag, and what it does is it creates a great optic on TV that these cars are two by two or three by three but ain't nobody passing nobody," the 44-year-old said. [11:05]

Hamlin claimed drivers are now racing while saving fuel for a big part of the race. The veteran emphasized that NASCAR needs to address the 'superspeedway issue.'

