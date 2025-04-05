"It's just a goofy lawsuit": NASCAR veteran pulls no punches on Lamar Jackson over Dale Earnhardt Jr. No. 8 feud

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace shared his take on the recent Dale Earnhardt Jr. versus Lamar Jackson dispute over the #8 trademark rights. Addressing the ongoing issue, Wallace, the former Xfinity Series driver, tagged it as a "goofy lawsuit" and stated that Dale Jr.'s number 8 was the famous one.

Recently, Jackson, one of the NFL's most renowned players' attorneys, filed a notice of opposition against Dale Jr. over his attempt to trademark the number 8, stylized in the way it appeared on the car. For the uninitiated, Dale Jr. used the number 8 during his NASCAR racing days and is currently using it for his team, JR Motorsports, car in the Xfinity Series.

Interestingly, Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens star player, also wears the same number on his jersey. Moreover, a huge number of clothing, footwear, headgear, and other apparel are also sold every year under Jackson's name and number.

Citing the same, Jackson's attorneys filed a claim against Earnhardt Jr. with the US Patent and Trademark Office. Kenny Wallace decided to share his thoughts on the dispute.

"Dale Earnhardt Jr. my man, has made millions of dollars over the number 8," Wallace said on his latest Coffee with Kenny on X. "That number 8 is a big deal. Numbers are a big deal. So I guess, to end the story, Dale Jr. didn't even get tough, Dale Jr. has brought his old number 8. So I guess there were a couple of different designs."

"And Lamar thought Dale Jr.'s new design was too close to his number 8. It's just stupid kids stuff. But once again when you're dealing millions of dollars that a number can make, it's just a goofy lawsuit. So Dale Jr. and his bunch thought, let's just go back to our old number 8, which is the number 8 which we all think is famous," he further added. (11:28-12:18)

The former NASCAR driver and the co-owner of JR Motorsports announced on Friday, April 4, that his team would be moving away from the original version of the #8, having secured the rights to use a stylized version of the number.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. changes style of number 8 amid controversy

After Lamar Jackson's objection over the number 8, Dale Earnhardt Jr. decided to change the current version of the number 8 that JR Motorsports had used. Instead, the team would move to Earnhardt Jr.'s famous number 8 he used during his days as a driver.

Announcing the same, Dale Jr. shared the following on his X account:

"Through the USTPO, we successfully secured the rights to the stylized 8. Therefore, we will be moving away from the original JRM 8 we have used since 2019. We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. used and drove the number 8 car during his NASCAR Cup Series days, and is renowned for that number in the racing world, similar to his late father, Dale Earnhardt, and his famous number 3.

