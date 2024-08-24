"It's just part of it": Ryan Blaney remains optimistic about racing at Daytona despite recent struggles

Defending NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney recently discussed his experience racing at Daytona. During a media interaction ahead of this weekend's Coke Zero Sugar 400, Blaney admitted that luck hasn't been kind to him at the iconic racetrack in Daytona, Florida.

In his last three appearances at Daytona International Speedway, he has recorded two DNFs and a single 18th-place finish. His Daytona 500 record is also inconsistent, with only three top-5 finishes in 10 starts and a significant number of finishes outside the top 30. However, since the Coke Zero Sugar 400 became the regular season finale, Blaney has demonstrated improved performance, securing one victory, one top-10 finish, one top-20 finish, and one DNF.

Despite the fact that his overall record at Daytona is underwhelming, Blaney enjoys racing at the superspeedway. Here's what he said to Frontstretch:

"I've always put in my mind at these speedways in general you have to enjoy coming to these places. I know some people who just absolutely dread coming to speedways that's kind of a losing battle before you get here. So I've always enjoyed these racetracks. I understand that a lot is out of your control. But it's just part of it and you just kind of understand, 'Well it wasn't really my fault,' and you just kind of move on," Blaney said. [2:25]

The Team Penske driver expressed his preference for the unique racing style found at superspeedways, explaining that he finds them more exciting and enjoyable compared to other tracks.

Ryan Blaney expects a crazy finish to Coke Zero Sugar 400 despite it's new place on the schedule

NASCAR made a significant change to the regular season schedule for this year. The Coke Zero Sugar 400, which had been the final race of the regular season since 2020, was moved up one race. Darlington Raceway took its place as the season finale before the playoffs began.

When asked about the schedule change, Ryan Blaney said that he was largely indifferent to it.

"It's important for a lot of guys who are outside right now that need to win. The speedways offer chances to people who might not have had the opportunity to win at other tracks. This is a great opportunity for them to get a win and get in the playoffs. So I don't really think it matters too much," Blaney said. [4:48]

The 30-year-old explained that despite Daytona being the second-last race in the regular season, drivers will still make significant moves, which should be expected. Blaney went on to claim that he would do the same if necessary. He emphasized that Darlington taking the place of Daytona doesn't matter "too much" to him and also predicted a "pretty crazy" conclusion to Saturday's race.

